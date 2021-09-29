Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin has narrated how a registrar at the popular Ikoyi registry refused to moderate the marriage of his friend

The registrar reportedly said he won't moderate the couple's wedding because of the groom's rastaman hairstyle

They were asked to leave and get a cap to cover the hair and fans commented on the video he shared

Triple MMMG boss, Ubi Frankly has shared a video about his experience at the popular Ikoyi registry where his friend was billed to get married.

Ubi Franklin friend denied from getting married at Ikoyi registry over dreadlocks. Credit: @ubifranklintriplemg

He said the registrar that was supposed to wed the couple refused to moderate the event because of his friend's rough hairstyle.

The music CEO who made jest of the groom shared their experience at the registry on his verified Instagram page.

He posted the video about how they got to Ikoyi registry this morning, September 29, where his friend was billed to get married but his appointment was turned down at the hall.

According to him:

"Naija na cruise My friend asked that I stand in for him as a witness at the ikoyi registry, when he got in to hall, this registrar said he won’t wed him because of his hair ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ We drove out and got him a hat ."

Watch the video as shared by Ubi Franklin below:

Fans reaction:

A couple of internet users have responded to the video with many suggesting the groom is ex-BBNaija housemate, Boma.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Flourish2916

"That’s BOMA."

Oizsignature:

"Nigeria be doing like ancient of days. What has his hair got to do with anything."

Dumebiblog

"Everybody rejecting anything that reminds them of boma but why?"

Oluwatizzy0147:

"E non even take the marriage serious."

Hannahaghedo:

"lol didn’t they see the hair during documentation? Very over zealous people."

daezy_obi:

"This is Boma or Nasboi."

