Ubi Franklin’s 4th baby mama Sandra Iheuwa has shared lovely photos and videos from her wedding ceremony

Sandra was spotted beautifully dressed in her traditional wedding attire as she posed for the camera with a horsetail

The businesswoman and her husband were also spotted in matching outfits as they performed traditional rites

Congratulations are in order for talent manager Ubi Franklin's 4th baby mama Sandra Iheuwa as she recently traditionally married her lover.

The beautiful ceremony held on Saturday, August 7, in Imo state.

Ubi Franklin's 3rd baby mama Sandra Iheuwa is traditionally married. Photos: @sandraiheuwa

Source: Instagram

Ubi Franklin's baby mama is married

Sandra took to her Instagram page to excitedly share some photos from the event as she declared herself a married woman.

According to her, her wedding ceremony was a success. Expressing gratitude to God, Sandra stated that her marital bliss just began.

She then addressed herself as Mrs Steve Thompson.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left for more:

Reactions

kristal_diamond12:

"Ubi left the group now."

salawuabiolayussuff:

"Congratulations to them, may their marriage be fruitful."

plan_itt_ltd:

"congratulations."

virtualassistantng:

"You both shall find lasting joy and happiness in this union. Happy married life."

tomisin_ceo:

"I'm super excited. congrats ma'am... U want this and you got it. Happy married life."

chikadibia59:

"Congratulations my love. God bless your home. No weapon fashioned against you and your family shall prosper.may God bless you and your husband. may he grant your heart desires Amen.omg, I am so so happy for you."

alhajabolasere:

"Congratulations."

official_stephanieuchechi:

"Congratulations dear."

oyebeecee:

"Congratulations."

Ubi Franklin appreciates his first three baby mamas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the talent manager shared photos of his ex-wife, actress Lilian Esoro and the two other women on his Instagram page, and accompanied it with a lovely writeup.

There's no clear reason as to why Franklin left out his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, but she is the only one who has constantly dragged him on social media.

Ubi and Lilian Esoro have a son together and in his post to her, appreciated her for always holding it down and making sacrifices for him.

Source: Legit