Nigerian music star BNXN has showed off his new girlfriend as he shared a video of them locking lips online

The singer who was excited in the video was seen singing alongside his girlfriend who he called his heart

BNXN’s post has stirred reactions on social media, while many hailed him, others said the singer has forgotten about breakfast

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter BNXN, formerly known as Buju is currently making headlines after he flaunted his girlfriend on social media.

BNXN who seems not to mind what others have to say shared a video of him and his girlfriend via his Instastory as they jumped on a social media intimacy challenge.

Singer BNXN ‘Buju’ shows off girlfriend. @toyourears

In the video, the singer and his girlfriend were seen singing along to a viral TikTok song before they shared a kiss towards the end.

BNXN also shared some photos of him and his girlfriend and captioned them: ”My heart.”

See the post below:

Reactions as BNXN flaunts girlfriend

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have taken to social media as some gushed over the couple.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_badboykelly_:

"Omo your heart get big heart ohh."

kinky_vee:

"Awww… so beautiful I love love. Can’t wait to flaunt my own man. God is bringing him to me soon."

kvng_agozie:

"All this won’t matter in heaven"

stanalieke:

"Awwww. This love thing be like say e dey sweet. Who I go dey flaunt like this na. God that did I for him will do it for me too bcos I don tire to dey search."

iam_kweenberry:

"U go chop breakfast I’m not capping. Shey na juju sing am."

amujirivitalis:

"E reach to flaunt abeg."

Singer BNXN 'Buju' gifts dad a car

Nigerian music star Buju who now goes by the name Bnxn went the extra mile in making his father happy on the occasion of his birthday.

The singer took to his Snapchat channel with an update where he announced to the world that he gifted his father a car to celebrate his birthday.

Bnxn posted an adorable video that captured the moment his dad came out of the house to see the nice car that was already parked in the compound.

