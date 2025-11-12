Tears as 37 People Die After Bus Plunges Into Gully in Peru, Video Surfaces
- At least 37 people were killed and 24 injured in southern Peru on Wednesday when a double-decker bus plunged into a ravine after colliding with a pickup truck, officials said
- The accident in Arequipa is one of the worst in recent years in the South American nation, where road fatalities are frequent
- It occurred at around dawn along a stretch of the Panamericana Sur highway that connects Peru with Chile
Arequipa, Peru - At least 37 people were killed and dozens injured in Peru when a bus plunged into a 200m (650ft) deep ravine after a head-on collision.
As reported by the BBC, the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, November 12, on a "rugged" stretch of the Pan-American Highway that connects Peru with Chile in the country's southern region of Arequipa.
India Today also noted the sad update.
A video of the aftermath of the accident can be viewed below:
More to come...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.