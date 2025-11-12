At least 37 people were killed and 24 injured in southern Peru on Wednesday when a double-decker bus plunged into a ravine after colliding with a pickup truck, officials said

The accident in Arequipa is one of the worst in recent years in the South American nation, where road fatalities are frequent

It occurred at around dawn along a stretch of the Panamericana Sur highway that connects Peru with Chile

Arequipa, Peru - At least 37 people were killed and dozens injured in Peru when a bus plunged into a 200m (650ft) deep ravine after a head-on collision.

As reported by the BBC, the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, November 12, on a "rugged" stretch of the Pan-American Highway that connects Peru with Chile in the country's southern region of Arequipa.

Bus crash in Peru's Arequipa kills 37. Photo credit: @DNewsOK

Source: Twitter

India Today also noted the sad update.

A video of the aftermath of the accident can be viewed below:

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng