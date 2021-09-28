The Supreme Court is indeed taking its time before delivering judgment on the much heated controversial issue in the country, VAT

But the Nigerian Governors Forum said that the court should hasten its decision so that there would be clarity as regards who will collect VAT

The chairman of the forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi, disclosed that the VAT controversy demands settlement through political and legal measures

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) said that it was waiting for the verdict of the Supreme Court before taking any decision on the vexed issue of Valued Added Tax (VAT).

Premium Times reports that the chairman of the forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, made this statement on Monday, September 27, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti.

Fayemi said the forum believed that the controversy over VAT collection required both political and legal measures to be settled.

The Nigerian Governors Forum speaks on VAT controversy, gives reason why Supreme Court should hasten judgement: Photo credit: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“But, our take on this is that the Supreme Court should accelerate its decision so that we have clarity over who should be in charge of Value Added Tax (VAT), whether it is the Federal Inland Revenue Service, or the states.

“States that have gone to court believe clearly that this responsibility evolves, according to their own understanding, on what the Constitution says.

“The important thing is that our tax system is problematic, confusing, and contradictory. We need to do a lot more to clarify things so that it can give room for more efficient and effective collection of taxes.”

Earlier, the House of Representatives in Nigeria is currently making a move to pass a Bill that will empower the state governments to collect value added tax (VAT), a report by Sahara Reporters also indicate.

The bill was sponsored by House members – Hassan Usman Sokodabo and John Dyegh.

VAT Row: North is rich, can live without the South, says Baba-Ahmed

Meanwhile, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum said the north is a rich region and can survive on its resources without support from southern Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that Baba-Ahmed made the statement on Tuesday, September 21 when he featured on a programme aired on Arise TV.

He was reacting to the recent tussle between southern states and the federal government on the collection of Value Added Tax, VAT.

Presidency reveals President Buhari’s final decision on VAT controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will respect the final verdict on the issue of Value Added Tax (VAT) as decided by the Supreme Court.

The Nation reports that the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, made the disclosure while speaking during an interview on Arise TV.

Adesina noted that though the case may drag up to the Supreme Court, the Nigerian leader would respect the rule of law.

Source: Legit