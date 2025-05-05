Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the current season

Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid, and his contract at the club is expected to be finalised in the coming days

Arne Slot and Liverpool have begun looking at possible replacements for the legendary defender

Trent Alexander-Arnold announced in a video message to Liverpool fans today that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, confirming a secret that has been public for weeks.

Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool after 20 years at the club including nine seasons in the first-team, winning all trophies including two Premier League titles.

Liverpool have big shoes to fill in his absence. As noted by Livescore, he scored 23 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 games in all competitions for the club.

Legit.ng looks at five right-backs Liverpool can sign to replace Alexander-Arnold.

4 right-backs Liverpool can sign

1. Conor Bradley

Bradley is a homegrown zero cost replacement for Arnold. He joined the club in 2019 and was introduced to the first team fully in 2023 after his loan at Bolton Wanderers. He is seen by many as the natural successor to the English defender.

Though he does not possess Alexander-Arnold’s attacking potency, he is far better defensively and has proven this when deputising for the 26-year-old. At 21, he is a full Northern Ireland international and captains the team, showing his leadership skills.

2. Jeremie Frimpong

The Dutch international has been one of the best right-backs in the world for two seasons now. He helped Bayer Leverkusen win their first-ever Bundesliga title last season. He is a balanced and versatile defender who can also play in attack, contributing on both ends of the pitch.

He is one of the Bayer Leverkusen stars who were tipped to leave at the end of last season. He has a contract till 2028 and his exit can't be ruled out this summer with Xabi Alonso also leaving the club.

3. Ola Aina

The Super Eagles defender until his injury last month was one of the best right-backs in the Premier League this season with Nottingham Forest competing for European spot next season. The team's loss of form coincides with his injury.

The Reds could have Aina for free if he does not sign a new contract at the City Ground with his current term set to expire at the end of the season, and no agreement has been reached over a new one.

4. Givario Read

According to Opta Analyst, the Reds could unearth another gem similarly to how they did with Alexander-Arnold, but this time not from their academy, but from a familiar territory in the Netherlands.

Feyenoord’s right-back Givario Read is one of the young defenders Liverpool can sign to replace their Academy graduate. Current boss Arne Slot gave Read his debut last season, and he has stepped up with six assists in 23 games this season.

Alexander-Arnold bids farewell to Liverpool fans

Legit.ng reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold sent an emotional farewell message to Liverpool fans ahead of his departure from the club after 20 years.

The England international defender claimed he had remained tight-lipped over his future so as not to create a distraction to the team during the title race.

