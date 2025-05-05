Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal’s clearer mental approach gives them the edge over PSG in the UCL second leg

PSG’s Dembele, the first-leg goalscorer, is a doubt for the crucial second leg in Paris due to a hamstring injury

Martin Odegaard urged his Arsenal players to channel frustration into a strong comeback performance in Paris

As Arsenal prepare for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain, legendary former manager Arsene Wenger believes the Gunners hold a vital mental advantage over their French opponents.

Ousmane Dembele’s early goal gave PSG the edge in the first leg, but missed opportunities by Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, thwarted by Gianluigi Donnarumma, kept Arsenal in the tie.

The French side had their own chances to double the lead, but Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola failed to convert.

Despite losing the first leg 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, Wenger argues that the situation is more psychologically straightforward for Arsenal as they need to play to win in Paris, METRO reports.

‘What is interesting in the Champions League, when you go away and home, is every time before you start the game in the second leg, you have a mental problem to resolve,’ the former Arsenal manager added.

‘The advantage for Arsenal is the mental problem is easy. They have to go and play and win."

In contrast, he highlighted that PSG face a dilemma, whether to defend their slim lead or go all-out for another win, which could disrupt their rhythm.

Tactical concerns for PSG after Dembele’s injury

Wenger also pointed out that PSG's transformation this season has been largely driven by midfield control and discipline.

The French champions’ attacking full-backs, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi, have also been exceptional, adding width and pace to their Champions League performances.

However, PSG’s psychological balance may be tested, especially with a potential setback in Ousmane Dembele’s availability.

The winger, who missed the group-stage match against Arsenal due to disciplinary reasons, was pivotal in the first leg but is now a doubt after suffering hamstring tightness.

The 2018 World Cup winner played no part in the side’s Ligue 1 defeat at Strasbourg on Saturday and is said to be ‘in a race against time’ to feature versus Arsenal.

Odegaard rallies Arsenal squad

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, disappointed by the team's recent loss to Bournemouth, is using the frustration as fuel for the Gunners ' win match versus PSG on Wednesday, Football London reports.

“We’re very disappointed… but that’s the good thing, you can use all those emotions into Wednesday.”

The Norwegian midfielder emphasised the magnitude of the upcoming fixture versus PSG, describing it as “a massive game” that demands unity and energy.

The Gunners, who beat PSG 2-0 in the group stage, know what’s at stake: a place in the Champions League final.

