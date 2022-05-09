President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerian Armed Forces to be on their A-game when it comes to securing Nigeria, especially the north which is most hit by terrorism.

Speaking on Sunday, May 8, in Abuja, the president drew the attention of the nation's military to the northwest, with special regard to Zamfara, Punch reports.

He ordered that the sub-region must never be allowed to relapse into the deplorable state it once was.

The president, in a statement released by Garba Shehu, a presidential media aide, hailed troops whose undying efforts have restored peace and calm to the state.

He, therefore, stated that the momentum that brought about this must be maintained even beyond Zamfara.

The statement seen by The Sun reads in part:

“We mustn’t allow the return of days when the bandits had a free hand to do as they wished. The rural folk in Zamfara and elsewhere must be allowed to have peace.

“...momentum that has been developed must be sustained to bring closure to the activities of these murderers.”

Source: Legit.ng