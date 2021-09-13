Amid the raging controversy over the Value Added Tax (VAT), the Nigerian presidency has broken its silence

VAT issues have recently become the subject of litigation between some states and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

The Nigerian presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will respect the final verdict on the the issue of Value Added Tax (VAT) as decided by the Supreme Court.

The Nation reports that the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina made the disclosure while speaking during an interview on Arise TV.

Source: Facebook

Adesina noted that though the case may drag up to the Supreme Court, the Nigerian leader would respect the rule of law.

The president's aide sharing his opinion said that the issue of VAT is good because there have been talks about restructuring and fiscal federalism in Nigeria, Nigerian Tribune added.

According to him, tf states eventually get their demands, there will be something like fulfilling fiscal federalism.

VAT: Wike threatens showdown with FIRS, says he doesn’t care if heaven falls

Earlier, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state threatened to “take over” all offices of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the oil-rich south-south state if the government agency continues with its “bullying.”

The governor spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital while addressing business owners in the state.

Wike told the oil firms, construction companies and other business owners operating in the state to start remitting their Value Added Tax (VAT) to the state government starting from September.

Sanwo-Olu backs Wike as Lagos govt joins forces with Rivers in VAT battle against FIRS

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government on Friday, September 10, applied to the Court of Appeal in Abuja to be joined as a co-respondent in the appeal filed by FIRS against Rivers state.

The FIRS is challenging the judgment of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, which held that Rivers state has the power to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) within its domain.

The Attorney General of Lagos, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), informed the court of the state's interest to be joined as a party in the appeal.

Source: Legit Newspaper