Nigeria's educational body, ASUU has taken a strong move following the federal government's refusal to meet their demands

The leadership of the union on Monday, May 9, through a statement, extended the ongoing industrial action by twelve weeks

According to the president of the union, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the extension is needed so the federal government can have all the time it requires to resolve all the pending issues

On Monday, May 9, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), rolled over its ongoing strike for another 12 weeks.

This was made known through a statement signed by the ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke.

According to Osodeke, this move by its union was taken, so as to give the government enough time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues, The Punch reports.

ASUU extends its ongoing strike action by 12 weeks.

The strike is with immediate effect

It also stated that the roll-over strike was effective from 12.01 am, Monday, May 9, 2022, Channels TV added.

ASUU said it took this decision after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which started on Sunday night, May 8, at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja.

It added that NEC noted with serious disappointment that the three-man Committee set up by the president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 1st February 2022 to resolve the lingering issues between ASUU and FGN had not called a single meeting to date.

“NEC was equally disappointed that ASUU’s only meeting with the Professor Nimi Briggs-led Renegotiation Committee did not reflect the expected level of understanding, preparation and clarity that undergird collective bargaining going by the Committee’s confession of going about consulting stakeholders. Unless urgent steps are taken to redirect the Committee on concluding a draft Agreement that has been pending since May 2021, its activities may end up as another wild goose chase."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Grace Anuoluwapo Lois said

"The student in me left already since 2020. I'm now a full time Fashion designer, if asuu like make dem no resume again

"Nonsense."

Olarinde Samson wrote

"Any student who loves is future should just engage in skill acquisition, voluntary work so as to maximize all this asuu long strikes.

"If govt cannot fund anymore both state and federal varsities them they should let Nigerians know.

"All this continuous strikes has collapsed varsity educational system in Nigeria."

Precious Best said

"They should just cancel all the State University ."

Nkechinyere Okonkwo Precious said

"Many students may not be able to find something doing, they should expect high rate in crime."

Ajiboye Ayobami said

"Make all the students of universities under ASUU go learn one skill or the other because they are in SOUP..."

Ify Busomma Obianyo lament

"When education is no longer the key."

Paul Obogo said

"Buhari does not value education. He’s not even thinking about ASUU right now, what is important to him and cronies is 2023."

No work, no pay: FG takes strong action against striking ASUU lecturers, others

In another development, the federal government had been accused of failing to pay the salaries and emoluments of university lecturers and workers.

The allegation was levelled against the FG by the president of the National Association of Academic Technologists Ibeji Nwokoma.

Nwokoma confirmed that members of his union were not paid their full March salaries due to them by the government.

ASUU strike: NANS delivers scorecard on states, sets example with Lagos

Meanwhile, governors of states across Nigeria had been urged to ensure they keep students in the school despite the ongoing strike action by ASUU.

The call was made by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday, April 25.

According to NANS, the Lagos state governor has continued to show that students can have uninterrupted academic sessions irrespective of the decision of ASUU.

