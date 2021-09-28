A Kenyan businessman identified as Jeremy DamarisMc cried after taking his grandmother on her first flight

Jeremy DamarisMc said his grandmother had never imagined that she would fly on a plane in her lifetime

Jeremy treated her to a holiday in Mombasa and urged social media users to celebrate their loved ones

A Kenyan businessman has said that he shed tears after taking his grandmother on her first flight.

Jeremy DamarisMc captured the entire journey on his YouTube channel, from boarding a flight at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to holidaying in Mombasa.

Jeremy cried after taking his grandma on her first flight. Photos: Jeremy DamarisMc.

Source: UGC

According to Jeremey, he did not inform her where they were headed.

“She has no idea where I am taking her,” he said as they arrived at JKIA.

Emotional

His grandma was quite excited about learning that they would board a flight and admitted she had never imagined she would ever do it. Jeremy said her admission made him emotional.

“I cried when my cucu told me she had never imagined that she will ever come close to an aeroplane. She always see them in the sky,” he wrote on Facebook.

The video he shared depicted them waking on the runway at JKIA before boarding a Kenya Airways plane.

Inside the plane, Jeremy sat next to his grandmother, informing her about the different parts of an aeroplane.

His grandmother was seen animatedly talking during the flight as she enjoyed the spectacular views from the sky.

They were accompanied on the trip by Jeremy’s mother and brother.

Beach

After landing in Mombasa, they headed to their hotel before later making their way to the beach.

Jeremy said his grandma saw the beach for the first time, and she was spotted wearing shorts.

They took a walk on the beach, but she declined to take a camel ride for fear of falling.

The family then took a boat ride, and the grandmother seemed in high spirits.

Jeremy urged Kenyans to appreciate their loved ones writing:

“If you have your grandma or mother, give them this opportunity. Value them. My grandmother is very happy that she was able to come and see this wonderful place.”

Many react

Mary Haley wrote:

“Beautiful.”

Lucy Wahinya stated:

“Ooh my, this is so beautiful.”

Samuel Damaris commented:

“Best feeling ever. God bless you bro. May you never lack.”

