Popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, recently turned a year older and his wife, Jennifer, made it an unforgettable one

The movie star’ wife stormed a movie location he was in with a big bus filled with money, gifts and birthday cakes

The actor was seen getting emotional as the people on set gathered to celebrate him and he made sure to praise his wife for all to see

Popular Nigerian actor Junior Pope clocked a new age on May 7, 2022, and his wife, Jennifer, made sure it was one to remember.

The movie star was away from home on his big day filming at a different location and his wife made sure to take the party to him.

In a video making the rounds online, Jennifer was captured as she stormed the birthday location in a big party bus that she got to celebrate her man.

Junior Pope's wife surprises him on movie location for his birthday. Photos: @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Pope’s face was covered with a blindfold by other people on set as they led him to the bus. The vehicle eventually parked and Jennifer got out with some of the actor’s other friends.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The movie star got quite emotional and he was seen giving his wife a very tight hug while on his knees. Jennifer also gifted her man big bundles of N1000 notes among other things.

Lots of gifts, cakes, cupcakes and more were also brought out from the party bus and Pope was filled with excitement as he witnessed it all.

At a point in the video, the actor sprayed the bundles of money in the air as he started to gush over his wife and asked onlookers if they had ever seen a woman like her.

He was heard saying:

“Where una dey see this kain wife?”

See the video below:

See another video of his wife with friends in the party bus below:

Fans gush over loving display between Junior Pope and his wife on his birthday

Read what some internet users had to say about the trending birthday video below:

Princenedu_:

“Them don marry this kind woman finish… we’re only left with please can you do me a favor .”

Wendypeterschere:

“When you love a woman, and show you love her, no be love for mouth, there’s every tendency she will reciprocate that love...God continue to bless their union.”

Stanbnx:

“Whether you like it or not, marriage is very sweet when you marry the right person, someone who appreciates your love and know your worth , May Their union be forever.”

Hoenourable_:

“Omo no be the money wey my wife give me I go spray o … hmmm.”

Lil_lloy:

“I give you money, you dy spray am.”

Okotiejoy:

“E deserve am d way he love him family ehnnnn na man wen know value of family go enjoy.”

Nice one.

Junior Pope gets emotional as son speaks Igbo fluently at school event

Junior Pope’s son, recently made him proud and he shared the moment with his numerous fans on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a clip of one of his sons participating in an activity at his school’s cultural day event.

The little boy was decked in an isi-agu attire, complete with a red cap and beads around his neck. He also sat on a throne-like chair while praying in Igbo language.

It was no doubt a very touching moment for the boy’s movie star father, Junior Pope, who noted that he would not have missed the event for all the scripts in Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng