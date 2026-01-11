Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Reactions as Lagos Budget 10 Times Larger Than 1 Southern State in Latest Breakdown
Nigeria

Reactions as Lagos Budget 10 Times Larger Than 1 Southern State in Latest Breakdown

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • Nigerians react to 2026 budget breakdown, revealing Lagos's N4.24 trillion budget vastly overshadows Ekiti's N415.57 billion
  • Many Nigerians who commented on the breakdown question the transparency and accountability of state budgets and their impact on citizens' lives
  • Ekiti's conservative budget is praised, while states like Abia face scepticism over inflated fiscal projections from some of the reactions

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Nigerians have started reacting to the breakdown of the 2026 budget in each of the states in Nigeria. This is as the breakdown shows that the N4.24 trillion Lagos budget is over 10 times larger than that of its Ekiti counterpart.

In December 2025, virtually all the states in the country presented their budgets for the new year 2026, a development that would shape their income and expenditure in the new year.

Nigerians have started reacting to the budgets of each states in the country.
Nigerians react to the breakdown of states budgets Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

However, many Nigerians could not hide their perspective on The Cable report, which broke down the budget of each state and indicated that Lagos's budget of N4.24 trillion was over ten times bigger than Ekiti State's budget, which was N415.57 billion.

Read also

Just In: Factional PDP leaders meet Jonathan behind closed doors

Below are some of the Nigerians' reactions:

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Leke Olofin explains why some states don't have a budget:

"Budgets are plans and estimates of income and expenditure for a year in review. Some states didn't have a budget in past years, but now they present it as mere academics, and they don't follow it. Some don't even perform up to 30 per cent. That's why some of them overblow their figures, e.g Abia."
The budget of Lagos state is 10 time bigger than that of the Ekiti state, getting Nigerians to talk.
Lagos' budget is far higher than that of Ekiti state Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz
Source: Twitter

Ayo Aluko spoke on why the Ekiti budget:

"I don't think @ekitistategov is the least on revenue allocation and revenue generation in Nigeria that could warrant us having the least budget for the year. I think we're underreporting our earnings as a State...it well."

Holy majestico praised the Ekiti budget:

"Ekiti just cut their coat according to their size, and I love it for them because they would actually surpass the budget. I just want to know where Abia and Ebonyi want to generate that money wey dey put here for."

Read also

Man returns to Jehovah's Witness 6 years after he left, his pictures generate buzz: "I came back"

Oluwa Seun reacted:

"They budget so much and perform so little or nothing. We see trillions upon trillions being budgeted, yet the lives of the people have not improved. They enrich their friends and cronies with the money they borrowed in which the poor masses will eventually pay for."

Grinch commented:

"Which assembly passed the Rivers State budget? These are the issues on the ground now, but everybody is ignoring it and calling Wike up and down."

Read the breakdown on X here:

Southwest governors make demands from Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti governors have reiterated their commitment to the regional security framework in the southwest.

Reading their resolution in a communique, the governors made three demands from the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

According to the governors, the creation of state police is long overdue, and it was time for it to come to reality.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
YorubaEkiti StateLagos StateSouth East NigeriaBabajide Sanwo-Olu
Hot:
Things girlfriend happy Neon streamer Vine quotes Omoge saidat Touching love messages