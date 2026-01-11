Nigerians react to 2026 budget breakdown, revealing Lagos's N4.24 trillion budget vastly overshadows Ekiti's N415.57 billion

Many Nigerians who commented on the breakdown question the transparency and accountability of state budgets and their impact on citizens' lives

Ekiti's conservative budget is praised, while states like Abia face scepticism over inflated fiscal projections from some of the reactions

Nigerians have started reacting to the breakdown of the 2026 budget in each of the states in Nigeria. This is as the breakdown shows that the N4.24 trillion Lagos budget is over 10 times larger than that of its Ekiti counterpart.

In December 2025, virtually all the states in the country presented their budgets for the new year 2026, a development that would shape their income and expenditure in the new year.

Nigerians react to the breakdown of states budgets Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

However, many Nigerians could not hide their perspective on The Cable report, which broke down the budget of each state and indicated that Lagos's budget of N4.24 trillion was over ten times bigger than Ekiti State's budget, which was N415.57 billion.

Below are some of the Nigerians' reactions:

Leke Olofin explains why some states don't have a budget:

"Budgets are plans and estimates of income and expenditure for a year in review. Some states didn't have a budget in past years, but now they present it as mere academics, and they don't follow it. Some don't even perform up to 30 per cent. That's why some of them overblow their figures, e.g Abia."

Lagos' budget is far higher than that of Ekiti state Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Ayo Aluko spoke on why the Ekiti budget:

"I don't think @ekitistategov is the least on revenue allocation and revenue generation in Nigeria that could warrant us having the least budget for the year. I think we're underreporting our earnings as a State...it well."

Holy majestico praised the Ekiti budget:

"Ekiti just cut their coat according to their size, and I love it for them because they would actually surpass the budget. I just want to know where Abia and Ebonyi want to generate that money wey dey put here for."

Oluwa Seun reacted:

"They budget so much and perform so little or nothing. We see trillions upon trillions being budgeted, yet the lives of the people have not improved. They enrich their friends and cronies with the money they borrowed in which the poor masses will eventually pay for."

Grinch commented:

"Which assembly passed the Rivers State budget? These are the issues on the ground now, but everybody is ignoring it and calling Wike up and down."

Read the breakdown on X here:

