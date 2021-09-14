A Ugandan man warmed the hearts of netizens after surprising his 74-year-old guardian with a flight to Nairobi

Henry Mutebe said Wilson took care of him after his biological dad passed away as a young boy

On Sunday, September 12, after a year of saving, Mutebe took the elderly man on a plane ride and this reduced him to tears

A man has left his 74-year-old guardian in tears after surprising him with his first-ever flight to Nairobi.

Henry Mutebe narrated that Wilson Dhambangi became his father figure after his biological dad passed away while he was still a young boy.

Henry Mutebe took his 74-year-old on his first-ever dream fight to Nairobi. Photo: Henry Mutebe.

In the emotional story that he narrated on his social media platforms, Mutembe recounted that when his dad died, her mother was left to single-handedly take care of him and his siblings, a burden that weighed her down.

She would spend a lot of time away from the children working and in 1997, she took the man to a boarding school but the mother would rarely get time to go visit him.

This is when Wilson, a villager who rode a bike for a living, came into the picture. He would visit Mutebe every single Sunday, and would in the process bring him ground nuts and encourage him to work hard.

"He was old, wore worn-out slippers, had no shoes, and wore the same shirt. All the children at school knew him as my father. Some children would bully me that ‘your father is old and rides a bicycle'," he narrated adding the man, made his mission to make sure he felt loved by him as a young boy.

He recalled that one time, Wilson almost drowned while on his way to visit Mutebe in school but was saved by boys who were fishing.

Debt of gratitude

The three years the elderly man visited Mutembe in school warmed his heart and he vowed that he would one day repay him for his kindness.

In 2020, he started saving for Wilson's first-ever dream flight and on Sunday, September 12, he surprised the 74-year-old.

At first, his surprise was going on well, until the time came for a CPR test and he had to break the news to him that he was about to board a Nairobi-bound plane from Entebbe Airport.

"So, I finally broke the news. Wilson cried. My heart sunk. At his age, he had retired…lives a quiet life, and did not have much hope about anything. So, this came as a surprise. Today (Sunday) at 8 am, in what felt like a movie, we lifted off to Nairobi aboard Uganda airlines,” he narrated.

While onboard, Mutebe and Wilson were surprised by the flight crew who transferred them to the business class. The Ugandan man had written to Uganda airlines days before, telling him about the surprise.

On touching down at Nairobi, Mutebe took his guardian to various places such as The Giraffe Center, Nairobi Animal Orphanage.

He now hopes he will also build him a house.

