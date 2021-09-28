Popular crossdresser Bobrisky has stunned Nigerians by apologising to his former best friend, Tonto Dikeh

Bobrisky in his statement said that since he humiliated the actress on social media, apologising to her on the platform is the right thing to do

The crossdresser who apologised to his fans also said that he and Tonto do not necessarily have to become friends again

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky will never forget September 2021 in a hurry as in a matter of days, a lot of people decided to drag him on social media.

A common factor those people agreed to in their statements was that his ex-bestie, Tonto Dikeh was good to him and he betrayed her.

During the peak of Tonto's ugly battle with ex-lover Kpokpogri on Instagram, Borisky was on standby to laugh as well as heap accusations on her.

Bobrisky apologises

The effeminate celebrity seemed to have turned a new leaf, however, as he took to his Instagram page, to the surprise of many to beg for Tonto's forgiveness.

Putting up a photo of the actress, Bobrisky noted in his caption that it seemed right that he apologised to her on social media seeing that he humiliated and called her out on there.

He disclosed that he did not know what came over him but he has realised that his actions were wrong.

Bobrisky continued that the actress has been there for him at some point in his life, and then begged her to find a way in her heart to forgive him.

He further stated that they do not necessarily have to become friends anymore and then proceeded to beg his fans and Tonto's fans to forgive him.

The crossdresser promised not to repeat such an act anymore and gave a special shoutout to someone who gave him the best advice.

"Tonto, I humiliated you here so is a must I come back here to apologize for calling you out !!! I honestly didn’t know what came over me, but I later realize I was wrong... pls find it in your heart to forgive me. Yes I might have be there for u as friends, the truth is you were also there for me at some point of my life. Pls find it in ur heart to forgive me once more. We necessarily shouldn’t be friends no more but let me apologize for calling you out."

Nigerians react

i_am_renajojo:

"Thank God, I’m alive to witness it! But if I’m Tonto I wouldn’t let shim close to me again though. I forgive but the friendship would never remain the same. Let love lead."

papi_west2:

"Bob please apologize with a video."

owo_ni_issue:

"Not accepted. We won’t gbas gbos."

richie_boston1999:

"Believe BOBRISKY at your own RISK."

beautifull_vera:

"Nice one, peace is better than unnecessary fights."

xupafiree:

"He’s as confused as his gender."

Daffy Blanco slams Bobrisly for saying he never met her

Things got incredibly hot between popular crossdresser, Bobrisky and singer Daffy Blanco when the latter accused her of being a fan and that he has been avoiding her DM since 2017.

Daffy went all out to defend herself in a lengthy Instagram post. She blasted the socialite and called him many unpublishable words.

She revealed that Bobrisky begged her to buy his cream, showed up at her hotel and even ordered takeaway.

