Crossdresser Bobrisky seems to be having a good laugh at the moment even though his former best friend, Tonto Dikeh, is going through a tough time

The crossdresser in posts shared on his IG page recounted how the actress allegedly instructed him to bully her ex-husband’s wife, Rosy Meurer, on social media

Bobrisky also lashed out at members of the online community who are accusing him of being a terrible friend

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, has chosen to troll his former best friend, Tonto Dikeh, at a time when she is struggling with personal issues.

The crossdresser recently took to his Instagram page with a post in which he heaped several accusations on Tonto.

Bobrisky accuses ex-bestie Tonto Dikeh amid Kpokpogri drama. Photo: @tontolet/@bobrisky222/@rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

According to him, the actress made him bully her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer, on social media.

He wrote:

"I did nobody no wrong. I was loyal for 4 years of friendship, even when I was told to insult rose (Churchill) wife I dragged that lady without doing anything to me just because I wanted to be loyal."

In a different portion of his post, Bobrisky also accused his former friend of owing him to the tune of millions as she continues to fight with him.

He reminded Tonto that he never wanted the friendship and she was the one who came to him. The crossdresser equally reminded Tonto of how he helped her in Dubai when she got stranded.

Bobrisky lashes out at social media trolls

The crossdresser was also quick to lambaste people who have continued to label him as a bad friend to the Nollywood actress.

Bobrisky noted that such people should stay mum as they have no idea of what really transpired between him and Tonto.

See his post below:

Social media users react

miss_omokuwa said:

"Finally you don talk the things wey fill your chest since."

sleem_porshe said:

"If tonto reply bob ehn ,I go vex for her ..he should keep fighting himself."

realririmajeed said:

"Bob is just soo pained that the love people have for tonto is just overwhelming…az in it really hurts."

dairyofayoungmum said:

"Tonto please keep ignoring this mumu please, he keeps looking for you attention by all cost."

