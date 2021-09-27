Things got messy between singer Daffy Blanco and crossdresser Bobrisky as they dragged each other to the filth and back

Bobrisky regarded the music star as a fan and not a friend, he accused Daffy of lying and she has been waiting in her DM since 2017

Daffy on the other hand in a lengthy post blasted Bobrisky for calling her a fan she also revealed he did his fake bum surgery at Yaba

Things got incredibly hot between popular crossdresser, Bobrisky and singer Daffy Blanco when the latter accused her of being a fan and that he has been avoiding her DM since 2017.

Singer Daffy Blanco and Bobrisky fight dirty.

Source: Instagram

He also accused Daffy of being an Instagram prostitute who is just a fan of his.

Daffy reacts

Daffy went all out to defend herself in a lengthy Instagram post. She blasted the socialite and called him many unpublishable words.

She addressed Bobrisky as a guy before going all out in the long epistle she posted.

According to her:

"I will address you by your real gender! Guy listen Bobrisky or whatever you called yourself. Don't ever dare act like I was your fan I just liked you and how you handled haters coming out as gay in a country where it's illegal is no joke. Guess you are still alive in the name of amnesty international and pity! So funny you saying you don't know me but you were begging me to buy your cream, same person that came to my hotel and even ordered take away."

She also debunked Bobrisky's Instagram prostitute allegation:

"You call me that post once in a year an Instagram prostitute, I don't make money off Instagram. I have Euros not Naira. You have always been hungry for fame but you are doing it the wrong way. If not for Tonto you would still be a nobody. All you know is to shout and scream insults.

"Las las you will always be a man with ur fake bum pads with smell how far with your surgery you did in Dominican republic of Yaba."

See the post below:

Fans reactions

Their fans have reacted to their public dragging.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Omogeoniflower:

"Bobrisky you order takeaway abi you no order takeaway."

Blinxcavalli:

"It’s the “With the surgery you did in Dominican Republic of Yaba” for me."

Mizkimoraprecious:

"It’s the Dominica republic of yaba for me. Bob and stray bullet this period na 5&6. He’s really meeting his match this season ....but then again,our barbie papa(shim) is nothing but an empty barrel. DAFFY 1- Bob 0."

_Neerod_xx:

"This is getting serious."

Domingo_loso:

"Bob bro i think you enjoy drama a lot, just relax bro, it is well."

