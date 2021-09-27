Some notable ethnic groups in the country have reacted to the position of the northern governors on the zoning system

The governors on Monday, September 27, at an emergency meeting in Kaduna, resolved that power would not be shifted to the south in 2023

In their reactions, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo described the position as unfortunate

Kaduna, Kaduna - Nigerians have reacted over the Northern states Governors’ Forum's opposition to the call by its southern counterpart that the presidency should move to the south in 2023.

The Punch reports that northern governors, who stated this at their meeting in Kaduna, said the call by the Southern Governors’ Forum was against the constitution of the country.

The Yoruba group, Afenifere and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have lambasted the northern governors over their opposition to the power shift in 2023. Credit: Nasir El-Rufai.

Legit.ng gathered that some groups including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Afenifere and the Delta state government, said the northern governors’ position was against the unity of the country.

The southern governors at their recent meeting in Enugu reiterated their demand that the Presidency should shift to the South in 2023.

Channels TV reports that after their emergency on Monday, September 27, the northern governors said although some of them had endorsed the southern governors’ call for power shift to the south, the regional governors collectively condemned such a call.

They said the statement by their southern counterparts contradicted the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

They added that the elected president must meet the requirements which include getting “the majority votes, scoring at least 25% of the votes cast in two-thirds of the states of the federation; in case of a runoff, a simple majority win.”

But the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, described the position of the northern governors as unfortunate.

It said the north benefited from the Nigerian union more than it contributed to it.

The spokesman for the Igbo apex body, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, who spoke to The Punch on the telephone, warned the northern leaders to have a rethink if they wanted the Nigerian union to continue.

Ogbonnia said:

“If there is any group of people that benefits from the corporate existence of Nigeria, it is the North. This is because what northerners bring to the table is far less than what they take from the table. So instead of looking for a way for Nigeria to remain united, develop and grow, they are looking at the way Nigeria will break up. It is simply inconceivable that the North that benefits the most from this country would like the country to break up."

The national publicity secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, said equity and fairness demand that the presidency should come to the south in 2023.

Speaking in an interview with the newspaper on Monday, September 27, the group’s spokesman expressed surprise at the position of the governors, saying some northern governors had said before that power should come to the south in 2023.

