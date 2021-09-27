The campaign posters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have flooded the streets of Osogbo, the capital of Osun state

Osinbajo had said repeatedly through his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, that he has no presidential ambition in 2023

The former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been rumoured to be nursing the ambition to succeed Buhari

Osogbo, Osun - The prsidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, might be dashed if Vice President Yemi Osinbajo decides to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The Nation reports that some posters with the photograph Osinbajo have flooded the streets and areas in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's presidential posters have flooded Osogbo, the capital of Osun state.

Legit.ng gathered that the residents of the city woke up to see the walls covered with posters, displaying Osinbajo for president in 2023

According to the report, it was observed that people gathered around the places where the posters were pasted.

The areas, where the posters were spotted, include Oke Onitea Junction, Lameco, Oke-Baale, Ataoja Palace, Aregbe area, Dele Yes Sir, Abere, Old Garage, Orita Gbemu, Ogo-Oluwa, Gbodofon area, November 27 bridge, Ilesha garage, Ilesha garage, Housing Estate entrance and Ayetoro area.

The newspaper noted that the leader of the group that pasted the posters, Peter Ogundeji, they were backing Osinbajo for the presidency because he is eminently qualified.

He said:

“Our group, which has membership across various geo-political zones both young and old, re-established that the Vice President or any of his relations nor his staff members has a hand in how the organisation was formed or being run as we wholly a volunteer group.

“Whether Prof Yemi Osinbajo has shown interest to run for 2023 presidency or not, “Osinbanjo For All Volunteer Group “ remains firmly committed to its stance that Osinbajo has all that it takes to take our country it places in destiny comes 2023 and beyond.”

Governor Nasir El-Rufai commend Osinbajo, says opposition recognises VP's excellent leadership

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna state commended the leadership qualities of Osinbajo.

It was reported that during an interview on Thursday, September 23 with the anchors of Channels TV, the Kaduna state governor described the vice president in glowing terms.

The TV station was interviewing the governor as part of their special coverage of the 6th edition of the Kaduna Investment and Economic Summit.

The governor also went on to give credit to the “founding fathers” for creating the National Economic Council with the vice president as chairman and all the governors and CBN governor as members.

Speaking at the commissioning of Kasuwan Magani and the 100-kilowatt solar PV Mini-Grid in Kajuru, Mallam El-Rufai furthered praised Osinbajo and thanked him for "taking time to come here to commission this project.”

