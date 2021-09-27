Some Nigerian soldiers have been reportedly rescued from armed bandits by their Nigerien counterparts

During the attack which dislodged the soldiers, nine of their colleagues were killed by the armed bandits in Sokoto

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and NSCDC were not spared as they also lost some of their personnel during the attack

Sokoto - A report by Daily Trust newspaper indicates that nine Nigerian soldiers fleeing bandits’ assault in Sokoto have been rescued by Nigerien troops.

Sources quoted in the report stated that the Nigerian soldiers were rescued at Basira, a border village under Gidan Roumdji district of Niger Republic, on Friday, September 24.

The Buhari-led administration is yet to issue a statement on the attack. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Although the attack took place in the early hours of that Friday, the information did not filter in until Sunday, September 26 as the area is affected by the telecommunication shutdown currently in force in Zamfara state and parts of Sokoto and Katsina states.

A member of the Sokoto state House of Assembly, Aminu AlMustapha Gobir, confirmed the attack, saying 12 security personnel were killed in action.

Also, the Sokoto state commissioner for carriers and security matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd) confirmed the attack but said he was not sure of the casualty figures.

A former chairman of Sabon Birni local government, Engineer Idris Muhammad Gobir said:

“The bandits came in large number, surrounded the camp and started firing from every angle.”

It was learnt that nine soldiers, three mobile policemen and three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) lost their lives in the attack.

A personnel of the NSCDC who sought anonymity confirmed that three of their personnel were among the casualties.

