Yikodeen Company Limited is set to unveil its expanded, state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Lagos, marking a significant milestone for Nigeria's industrial growth

The new 120,000-square-foot facility, capable of producing 5,000 pairs of safety boots daily, reflects a 250-fold increase in output since 2016

The event highlights Yikodeen's role in reducing Nigeria's reliance on imported safety footwear and creating local jobs, contributing over N5 billion annually to the economy

As Yikodeen Company Limited is ready to formally showcase its state-of-the-art, expanded manufacturing plant in Lagos, Nigeria's industrial and local content sectors are poised for significant growth.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will preside over the commissioning event on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Other distinguished dignitaries from traditional institutions, business, and government will also be in attendance.

The occasion is expected to mark a significant turning point for both Nigeria’s industrial aspirations and for Yikodeen.

With the completion of this expansion, Yikodeen now operates the largest safety footwear manufacturing facility in West Africa—a cutting-edge, 120,000-square-foot factory capable of producing 5,000 pairs of safety boots every day.

This represents a 250-fold increase from the company’s modest beginnings in 2016, when daily output was just 20 pairs.

Atunde Shamsideen Olayinka, the founder and CEO of Yikodeen, emphasises that the commissioning is more than just a ceremonial affair.

“It is a declaration of intent—a symbol of what is possible when visionary thinking, local talent, and long-term investment converge in the service of national development,” he said.

“We are not just opening a factory; we are unlocking new possibilities for industrial self-reliance in Nigeria and across Africa.”

The facility is equipped with cutting-edge production and quality control systems, including fully integrated manufacturing processes, automated European production lines, and precision-based quality assurance systems that support a wide range of products.

These include instructional footwear, industrial safety boots, and the rapidly expanding Yiko Plus athletic shoe line.

The factory’s size and efficiency highlight a strategic effort to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported safety footwear while promoting local job creation. Since the expansion began, Yikodeen has added over 180 skilled positions, and as operations reach full capacity, the company expects to hire at least 20 additional workers.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the factory’s enhanced output will contribute more than N5 billion annually to the Nigerian economy through local procurement, direct employment, and participation in the regional supply chain.

Commenting on the upcoming commissioning, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, Founder and Managing Partner of Aruwa Capital, said:

“Yikodeen’s trajectory is a model of what’s possible in Nigerian manufacturing. We invested not just in a company, but in a mission to demonstrate that world-class products can be made locally, at scale, by Nigerians.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to discuss the importance of Lagos State’s industrial growth and the need to support domestic businesses committed to superior manufacturing.

His participation reflects the Lagos State government’s ongoing focus on promoting local manufacturing and job development as key drivers of economic transformation.

