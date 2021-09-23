Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has been commended for his outstanding leadership qualities

The commendation was from the Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai who described the vice president as an excellent leader

El-Rufai noted that due to Osinbajo's leadership qualities, opposition governors have hailed him severally for his approach to governance

Kaduna - Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna state has commended the leadership qualities of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

During an interview on Thursday, September 23 with the anchors of Channels TV, the Kaduna state governor described the vice president in glowing terms.

VP Osinbajo has been hailed for his leadership qualities especially as the head of the National Economic Council. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The TV station was interviewing the governor as part of their special coverage of the 6th edition of the Kaduna Investment and Economic Summit.

When asked about the collaboration between the federal government and states, especially how issues are resolved at the National Economic Council, El-Rufai said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We have the federal (government) and states and there would be need of coordination of policies and maintaining consistency in policies.

“And we discuss many of those and we resolve them because the vice president has provided excellent leadership that even opposition party governors commend him for that.”

The governor also went on to give credit to the “founding fathers” for creating the National Economic Council, “with the vice president as chairman and all the governors and CBN governor as members.”

Osinbajo Lauded by State Attorneys-General Implementing Justice Sector Reforms

Recall that six Attorneys-General from the southwest states visited Osinbajo on Tuesday, September 21 at the Presidential Villa, briefing him on the progress of justice reforms in their various states.

According to them, they were inspired by the successes recorded during the vice president's stint as Lagos state Attorney-General.

The vice president who expressed delight at the visit commended the Attorneys-General for the “great work” that has been done in the states, observing the wide range of areas being covered by the justice sector reforms.

Osinbajo calls for national unity, healing

Meanwhile, VP Osinbajo has submitted that despite the nation’s current challenges, Nigerians must avoid drifting towards voices that appeal to darker impulses.

He said citizens must instead counter fear, despair, and division with inspiring faith, creative optimism, and solidarity.

The VP specifically called on the elites to act in solidarity and build a consensus to settle contending issues in the nation and enlarge the circle of opportunity, especially for young people.

Source: Legit Newspaper