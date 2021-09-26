Following the death of Emir Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, a new emir of Gaya in Kano has been appointed

Governor Ganduje of Kano state appointed Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya, the son of the deceased monarch, as the new emir

Gaya Emirate is one of the four emirates created by Governor Ganduje, amid controversies, in 2019

Gaya Emirate, Kano state - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya as the new Emir of Gaya.

Daily Trust reported that Gaya's appointment was announced by Alhaji Usman Alhaji, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), at a press briefing.

The Kano state government has appointed Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya as the new Emir of Gaya. Photo credits: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Umar Bashir Umar

Source: Facebook

The SSG explained that after a series of consultations by the kingmakers, three names were selected out of which one appointed as the new Emir of Gaya.

He was quoted to have said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The kingmakers submitted three names and out of which Chiroman Gaya Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim was selected as the new emir of Gaya by his Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano state Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje."

It was gathered that the newly appointed emir is the son of Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, the late monarch of the emirate who died at the age of 91.

Until his appointment as the emir of Gaya, the new monarch was the Chiroman Gaya.

The appointment of the new monarch was also posted on Governor Ganduje's Facebook page.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emir Abdulkadir, the immediate past of Emir of Gaya, died on Wednesday, September 22.

The development was also announced by Muhd Mukhtarr Danfillo, the senior special assistant to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, on social media, via Facebook.

The Gaya Emirate is one of the four emirates created by Governor Ganduje in 2019.

Many have taken to Facebook to congratulate the new monarch.

Gata Bala said:

"Masha Allah, I am wishing him all the best and Allah protection ahead."

Jamilu Abubakar Bakin-kogi Zaria said:

"Alhamdulillah my Almighty Allah bless him and guide him."

Aloji Mustapha said:

"Congratulations to the new Emir."

Northern emir dies few months after bandits killed his son

In another report, Alhaji Saidu Umaru Namaska, the emir of Kontagora in Niger state has died at the age of 84.

The emir reportedly died at an Abuja hospital after spending 47 years on the throne.

His death was reported to have come three months after bandits gunned down his son during an attack on the monarch’s farm. The deceased’s son was on the farm along Zuru road in Kontagora local government area when the bandits struck.

Dominic Oneya: Former governor of Kano is dead

Similarly, a former military governor of Kano state (1996 - 1998) Dominic Oneya, was on Thursday, August 5, reported dead at the age of 73 years.

This was announced on Thursday by Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, the media aide of Governor Ganduje.

The retired Nigerian Army general was said to have died in his home in Effurun GRA in the Uvwie local government area of Delta state.

Source: Legit.ng