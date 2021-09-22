The Gaya district in Kano state on Wednesday, September 22, lost its emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir

Late Abdulkadir until 2019, was the district head of Kunchi and then Minjibir before he was elevated to become an emir

At the moment no detail as to the cause of the monarch's death is available to local media houses

Gaya, Kano - A disturbing report from Daily Trust on Wednesday, September 22, indicated that Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, the Emir of Gaya in Kano state, is dead.

A source who did not go into details confirmed to the media house that Abdulkadir died on Wednesday.

The development was also announced by Muhd Mukhtarr Danfillo, the senior special assistant to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on social media, via Facebook.

The late monarch died at the age of 91 (Photo: Muhd Mukhtarr Danfillo)

Source: Facebook

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Confirming the monarch's demise, a presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad, as reported by Punch, stated:

“As announced by Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, the SSA on New Media to the Governor of Kano State, our Amir, the Emir of Gaya Emirate, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Abdulkadir is dead, ‘Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un’!

“The Emir was a great leader, he was born in 1930, 91 years ago, and had been on the throne for more than 30 years.

“May Allah (SWT) accept his good deeds, grant him Jannah Al-Firdaus, and grant his family and the entire Gaya Emirate the fortitude to bear this great loss. Ameen!”

Gaya is one of the five emirates in Kano. He was the district head of Kunchi and then Minjibir before he was elevated to an Emir in 2019.

Popular northern emir dies few months after bandits killed his son

Meanwhile, Alhaji Saidu Umaru Namaska, the emir of Kontagora in Niger state had died at the age of 84. The emir died at an Abuja hospital after spending 47 years on the throne.

However, no official statement has been issued from the family and palace, but a source confirmed the demise of the monarch. His death comes three months after bandits gunned down his son during an attack on the monarch’s farm.

The deceased’s son was on the farm along Zuru road in Kontagora local government area when the bandits struck.

Source: Legit