Mikel Arteta says Arsenal players must “give their life” to reach the UEFA Champions League final this season

The Gunners trail Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 after the first leg at the Emirates, but welcome back Thomas Partey

Arteta remains confident despite an injury-hit squad and a high-pressure scenario; Arsenal can get the job done in Paris

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has issued an impassioned rallying cry to his players, urging them to metaphorically give everything, even their lives, to reach the UEFA Champions League final.

The Gunners are aiming to qualify for only their second Champions League final in history, with the first coming in 2006.

Mikel Arteta has issued a rallying cry to his Arsenal players ahead of their Champions League semifinal second leg clash versus PSG. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

While the odds are slightly stacked against them, Arteta remains unwavering in his belief that his team has what it takes to overturn the deficit in Paris.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, Arteta disclosed his excitement and determination, despite his team’s narrow 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

“Excitement, goosebumps, wanting the day to arrive, the feeling of being very prepared, very convinced, and knowing that the opportunity is to play in a Champions League final,” Arteta said.

“And when you get to that point, you have to give your life for it.”

Arsenal boosted with Partey’s arrival

Despite being without several key players, including Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz, and Jorginho, the Gunners will be bolstered by the return of midfielder Thomas Partey, who missed the first leg due to suspension.

Arsenal are trailing PSG 1-0 from the first leg and must defeat the French side to seal a place in the Champions League final. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the first leg, Arteta highlighted the squad’s resilience.

“When I was going through the tunnel, I saw Tomiyasu out, Calafiori out, Gabriel out, Havertz out, Jesus out, Partey out, Jorginho out. Starters! And I see the team compete, and I get goosebumps,” Arteta recalled.

“The game was decided by very small margins that weren’t on our side that day. That’s why I’m very optimistic.”

All eyes on PSG showdown

The second leg in Paris promises to be a high-stakes encounter, with Arsenal needing at least two goals without reply to advance.

PSG will look to protect their lead and capitalise on Arsenal’s injuries, but they will be without the presence of Ousmane Dembele, who is battling fitness issues, GOAL reports.

Before the start of the semifinals, the Gunners were ranked as the top favourites to win the Champions League this season after knocking out defending champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals

Arsenal zoomed into the semifinals with a 5-1 aggregate scoreline against Carlo Ancelotti’s men, and will need to perform outstandingly well in Paris to book their first UCL final since 2006.

Dog predicts UCL semifinal result

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are bracing up for their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, a dog has predicted the full-time result of the second leg, and it is bad news for the English club.

The dog headed five balls towards bins labelled with each club’s logos, and it headed three into PSG’s bins, while two went astray, suggesting a 3-0 win for the French side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng