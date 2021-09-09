Alhaji Saidu Umaru Namaska of Kontagora in Niger state has reportedly joined his ancestors at the age of 84

The monarch's death came few months after gun wielding bandits killed his son during an attack on his farm

Meanwhile, as at the time of writing this report, there is no official statement from the palace as regards the death

Alhaji Saidu Umaru Namaska, the emir of Kontagora in Niger state has died at the age of 84, PR Nigeria reports.

According to Daily Trust, the emir died at an Abuja Hospital after spending 47 years on the throne.

The Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Niger State, Alhaji Saidu Umaru Namaska, is dead. Photo: Daily Trust

However, no official statement has been issued from the family and palace but a source confirmed the demise of the monarch.

His death comes three months after bandits gunned down his son during an attack on the monarch’s farm. The deceased’s son, was on the farm along Zuru road in Kontagora Local Government Area when the bandits struck.

Before his death, the late Bashar, who was the Sardauna of Kontagora, held forth for his father when he was sick.

