A Nigerian lady has recounted her heartbreaking experience with someone who was entitled to her money

According to the displeased lady, she sent the person N50k, only for the fellow to return the money to her

The lady said she could not breathe from how badly she cried when the incident happened, adding that it occurred on a day she didn't land a job she had interviewed for

A lady, @uzezzi_, has shared on X (formerly Twitter) how someone sent back the N50k she had gifted the person, citing its insufficiency.

"Last week, I sent someone 50k and they asked someone else for my account details and sent it back. They told me to keep my “$31.25..." she wrote.

Lady's heartbreaking experience with entitled fellow

The lady, fed up with the entitlement to her limited resources, said the person's action made her cry badly.

She added that the person returned her N50k on a day she did not land a job she had interviewed for, adding insult to her injury. The remaining part of her story read:

"...Last week, I sent someone 50k and they asked someone else for my account details and sent it back. They told me to keep my “$31.25”.

"I honestly am tired of the entitlement to my very limited resources. I’m being pulled from all corners. The disappointment and pain cannot even be explained.

"I’m stressed around the clock, my blood pressure is high and I keep feeling like I’ll drop one day and that’ll be how my story ends.

"I couldn’t breathe from how badly I cried and this happened the same day a job I was so sure of, moved on with someone else (we had been interviewing).

"Feeling both relieved and disappointed in myself for tweeting this but it gets to a point…"

@bigggsu said:

"So mean. So rude. So entitled. So condescending. I understand how terrible you feel and rightly so but please don’t because of this terrible soul change the amazing person that you are.

"May God continue to provide for you and bless the works of your hands, amen."

@zeinymira said:

"Your parents are your responsibilities and siblings with physical or mental impairments. That’s how I keep it simple."

@echoeofself said:

"I don't care how close I am to such a person. I'll block anyone who shows this level of ingratitude to me. Whenever we finally get to see each other, we can settle face à face. Until then, the person will be on my contact block list."

@Kelz_bania said:

"Lmao, I will use the money and buy something (anything), make a video of it and send to the person then proceed to block them immediately. God punish devil."

@enyola said:

"Wo! Just thank God for saving you. They’ll never be bold enough to ask you for money again, and they will never be able to tell anyone that you said “no” when they needed help, the only comment will be “she stingy”, and other stories that touch. Look on the bright side of it."

@sire_sommy said:

"Dear, if anything happens to you (God forbid), they will survive. If you owe these people your sweat as payback for past deeds, I get it, but you have to explain to them why you must also look after yourself first. If you don't owe them nothing, you can tell them to fu.ck off."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who sent N1 million to his girlfriend got disappointed after seeing her reply.

Lady's encounter with ungrateful stranger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out over the reply she received from a stranger whom she paid rent of N430k for.

The kindhearted lady had generously paid the rent of the stranger she met online, only to be met with a reply that fell short of her expectations.

After receiving N430k, the lady's response was a simple "thanks", which she felt was inadequate given the magnitude of her kindness.

