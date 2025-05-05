Arsenal take a trip to Paris as they aim to overturn a 1-0 first-leg loss to PSG in the Champions League semi-final

The Gunners lost at the Emirates, no thanks to Ousmane Dembele's fourth-minute goal as the French club claimed a crucial win

A dog has predicted the full-time scoreline of the reverse fixture, and football fans have continued to react

Some Arsenal fans have taken to social media to react after a strange dog predicted the full-time scoreline of their second leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners have a herculean task in Paris as they hope to overturn a 1-0 first-leg loss in a bid to secure a ticket to the final.

Ousmane Dembele struck as early as the fourth minute to silence the entire Emirates Stadium as the French giants returned home with a crucial win, per USA Today.

Fabian Ruiz passes the ball whilst under pressure from Jurrien Timber during a match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain. Photo: Michael Steele.

The reverse fixture is slated for the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, May 7, but a strange dog has predicted the full-time scoreline.

A viral video on Instagram shows a dog predicting the outcome of the massive fixture, and it is not good for the English club.

The dog headed five balls toward two baskets marked with each club’s logo, landing three in PSG’s bin and missing two, pointing to a 3-0 victory for PSG.

Four balls bounced off Arsenal’s basket before either going into PSG’s or missing, hinting at near misses and costly errors for the Gunners.

Fans are divided over the clip, as Arsenal fans brand it as 'rubbish.

les_tribunes_du_parc wrote:

"English fans looks too much confident in my opinion. They already forgot that we have beat Man city, Liverpool and Aston villa this season".

nymyudistiawan said:

"Wait am, how much ball you gonna throw to the dogs, man?"

elvis_lace reacted:

"Don’t mind this hungry dog. He also predicted that Read Madrid is going to win Arsenal the dog and the owner are both hungry."

Otunba Jide Taiwo posited:

"Dog doesn’t determine football matches. Players deliver on the pitch, and the best team will always come top."

KennyGold Holy Boy wrote:

"I can't say this is a lie because I also experienced same thing last night as I wanted to kill a cockroach in my room last night then the cockroach begged for it life and promised to give me both Barca vs Inter and PSG vs Arsenal results and who is gonna win the UCL if you like think am lying."

Adetayo Opeyemi Duke said:

"Rubbish!"

Mikel Merino encourages his teammates during a match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain. Photo: Catherine Ivill.

Wenger tips Arsenal for glory

Legit.ng earlier reported that as the Gunners prepare for the showdown at the Parc des Princes, legendary former manager Arsene Wenger believes the Gunners hold a vital mental advantage over their French opponents.

Ousmane Dembele’s early goal gave PSG the edge in the first leg, but missed opportunities by Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, thwarted by Gianluigi Donnarumma, kept Arsenal in the tie.

Wenger argued that the situation is more psychologically straightforward for Arsenal as they need to play to win in Paris.

