President Muhammadu Buhari attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States of America.

While in the US, Buhari attended a series of meetings with leaders of other countries’ delegations and heads of international development organisations.

Buhari attended a series of meetings with leaders of other countries’ delegations at the 76th UNGA. Photo credit: Mark Garten, Femi Adesina

Legit.ng in this piece lists leaders the Nigerian president met with during the sidelines of the session.

1. His Excellency Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of The Netherlands.

2. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Permanent Representative of America.

3. United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

4. Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

5. United Nations Secretary-General's Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development and Queen of the Netherlands Maxima Zorreguieta.

6. President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Republic of Burundi.

7. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization.

Please, cancel our debts: Buhari calls for cancellation at UN general assembly

Earlier, Buhari reiterated calls for review of the eligibility criteria for debt suspension, including outright cancellation for developing and least developed countries.

The president made the call while speaking at the 76th session of the UN general assembly in New York on Friday, September 24.

He told the world leaders to urgently consider expansion and extension of the debt service suspension initiative.

Insecurity: Buhari lauds America’s support, says Nigeria making progress

In a related development, the security challenges affecting Nigeria would be ending in only a matter of time with the supply of the Super Tucano aircraft and other helicopters on the way.

Buhari stated this on Friday, September 2, during a bilateral meeting with Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Permanent Representative of America to the United Nations, in New York.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina and shared on Facebook, President Buhari said the United States’ support was a morale booster to the military and Nigerians in general.

Nigeria must not break: Photos of people in New York campaigning against secession emerge

Meanwhile, in an effort to make the world know that the country can stay together, Nigerians living in New York, have staged a solidarity march in support of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The protesters converged near the United Nations Secretariat ahead of the UN general assembly (UNGA) which is expected to commence on Tuesday, September 21.

Some of the protesters held placards with inscriptions such as ‘Nigerians want national unity, not secession’, ‘Genocide in eastern Nigeria plain propaganda’, among others.

