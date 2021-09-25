President Buhari has declared that the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria will end in only a matter of time

The Nigerian president made this known while speaking at a meeting with Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in New York

According to him, this would be achieved with the supply of aircraft purchased from America, and other helicopters on the way

The security challenges affecting Nigeria would be ending in only a matter of time with the supply of the Super Tucano aircraft and other helicopters on the way.

Legit.ng gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari stated this on Friday, September 2, during a bilateral meeting with Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Permanent Representative of America to the United Nations, in New York.

President Muhammadu met with Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the Permanent Representative of America to the United Nations. Photo credit: Mark Garten

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina and shared on Facebook, President Buhari said the United States’ support was a morale booster to the military and Nigerians in general.

According to the president, America's support in Nigeria’s efforts to stamp out terrorism within its borders has made a great difference.

Recall that the Nigerian leader on Friday, September 24, addressed world leaders at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

The president took to the podium to address the world leaders after President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus gave his speech.

He spoke to the world leaders on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

Meanwhile, President Buhari said that Nigeria will spare no efforts at getting rid of Boko Haram terrorists, especially in the northeast part of the West African nation.

He also said that though the insurgent group has been weakened by the defence forces, it is still active in the country, preying on soft targets.

He stated this on Friday while addressing over 80 world leaders at the high-level general debate of the summit ongoing at the UN Headquarters in New York, the United States.

In other news, Buhari reiterated calls for review of the eligibility criteria for debt suspension, including outright cancellation for developing and least developed countries.

He told the world leaders to urgently consider expansion and extension of the debt service suspension initiative.

In May, the president told European countries and global financial institutions to consider loan restructure or complete debt relief for African countries to help reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

