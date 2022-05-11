Top Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, recently shared a bonding moment with his youngest child, baby Maya

In a video making the rounds, the funny man appeared to be out with his family when Maya held on to his cup as he tried to drink water

Numerous internet users shared their funny reactions as the adorable video trended on social media

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, was recently out with his family when he had a funny experience with his baby daughter, Maya.

In a video making the rounds online, the funny entertainer was seen carrying little Maya on his lap.

The comedian was also seen trying to quench his thirst by drinking from a glass of water but Maya obviously had other plans.

Comedian Basketmouth had a funny exchange with his baby daughter. Photo: @elsieokpocha

The little girl who was decked in an adorable pink outfit was seen holding on to her father’s cup every time he tried to take it close to his mouth.

The comedian was finally able to have a sip of water and he exchanged funny looks with Maya who still tried to hold his glass.

See the adorable video below:

Internet users react to funny clip

Read what some Nigerians on Instagram had to say about the video of Basketmouth with his baby daughter below:

Gwen.o.blackson:

“What’s with the hair.”

Iam_degeal:

“How is that our business.”

Interesting.

