Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has cautioned people against hugging strangers due to spiritual risks

The outspoken Nigerian cleric emphasised awareness of others' spiritual levels before physical contact

In a social media video viewed by over 1,000 people, Boma warned that hugs can affect one's spiritual well-being

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Boma has warned people against hugging others.

Legit.ng reports that the preacher stated this recently via his verified X (formerly Twitter) page.

Prophet Abel Boma cautions the public on the risks of hugging others, urging people to exercise care in physical interactions. Photo credit: @TheSerahIbrahim

Prophet Boma warns against hugging

He said:

“Stop hugging people you don't know their life. Is it not just a hug? ‘Just hug me now baby, hug me’. That's another pattern they will use to collect your soul.

“Stop hugging people you don't know their spiritual level. Stop hugging people you don't know their spiritual life. That heart connection that they hug, they have dragged you. I tell you again, stop hugging guys you don't know. Stop hugging women you don't know their spiritual (sic). Even though you know them, but you don't know their spirituality, their spiritual cover. Never you hug them. Never you shake them. ‘Hey, darling, what's up?’ Even shaking is a problem. Don't hug anybody you don't know their spiritual value. Let no one hug you and hug away your spirit.“

Boma on ending insecurity in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Prophet Boma asserted that “the only way Nigeria can truly be saved is through state police.”

The cleric wrote on X:

"I saw that the only way Nigeria can truly be saved is through state police. That is the vision that was revealed to me.

"State police will go far. State police will go far. State police will go far."

Prophet Abel Boma calls for the urgent establishment of state police, saying it is the only path to lasting stability and security in Nigeria. Photo credit: @ProphetBomaAbel

He added:

"So the prayer is that God should fasten up the process, that the system should be established quickly, because this is the path that will bring stability and security to Nigeria."

The debate over establishing state police in Nigeria has long been contentious. Advocates, including some governors, argue that restructuring the country’s policing system is essential, stressing that creating state police is now a necessity that should not be delayed any further.

For decades, Nigeria’s several regions have been the site of deadly attacks. In northern Nigeria, Boko Haram and other ISIL (ISIS)-affiliated armed groups have launched deadly attacks for more than a decade, killing thousands and forcing hundreds of thousands to be displaced, as the groups attempt to impose harsh interpretations of Islamic law in the country’s mainly Muslim north.

Although the victims of the violence come from diverse cultures and religions, the attacks have prompted intervention from United States (US) President Donald Trump, with American lawmakers describing the situation as a “Christian genocide.”

Abel Boma releases 2026 prophecy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Boma predicted that 2026 will be "a dramatic year" as "men will begin to lose relevance".

Prophet Boma predicted that in 2026, many prominent men would begin to lose their relevance.

