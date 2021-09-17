Popular Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown recently took to social media to lament after his experience with a hospital in highbrow Lagos, Lekki

According to him, he had called the hospital late at night to find out if they were open so he could take his child in

The comedian expressed disgust after the attendant asked him over the phone what a toddler meant

Popular Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown has got people sharing different views and opinions on social media after he posted a story.

In his post on his Instagarm story channel, the father of one said that he called a hospital in Lekki late in the night because of his child.

Crazeclown slams Lekki hospital Photo credit: @crazeclown

Source: Instagram

Craze Clown mentioned to the voice behind the phone that he would be bringing in a toddler and to his dismay, the person asked what a toddler is.

He noted that he just hung up on the person knowing that they cannot treat what they do not know.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the post below:

Nigerians react

oluwafolakemi_akinkingsley:

"How can you not know??"

dart_partt:

"Sounds funny, but at the same time not funny. Our healthcare system is filled up with a lot of incompetent people. Especially the Nurses."

oladimejji:

"Common English, just say you’re bringing a baby. This isn’t America for crying out loud."

r_enam_:

"How did you pronounce the word tho? It matters cos I know how some of you Nigerians can give weird accents to simple words."

donpuxxo:

"This man dismissed a whole healthcare for his child because of Grammer??? Omo see mentality."

groschenpieces:

"He definitely spoke with the receptionist and it’s possible she doesn’t know who a toddler is."

Comedian Craze Clown shares throwback photos from struggling days

The popular Nigerian comedian took a trip down memory lane with his fans as he shared throwback snaps from his days before fame.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the father of one shared a slide of photos where he gave fans an insight into what his life was like before he became a celebrity.

The photos showed a young Craze Clown with his bike, trying to eat wads of cash, among other things.

Source: Legit