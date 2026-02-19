Canada has introduced new 2026 Express Entry categories to attract skilled international workers

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said the changes will prioritise candidates with Canadian work experience

Canada aims to keep permanent resident admissions below 1% of its population annually

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced new categories under its Express Entry system as part of efforts to attract skilled international workers from Nigeria and other countries.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said the 2026 Express Entry categories are designed to enable Canada to invite candidates with the skills and experience needed to support the country’s economic growth.

Canada announces 2026 express entry occupation

Express Entry is Canada’s flagship application management system for permanent migration through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class, and part of the Provincial Nominee Program.

The latest announcement is part of Canada’s broader 2025–2026 Immigration plans and will prioritise candidates with Canadian work experience for permanent residence.

Under the updated immigration framework, the government aims to keep permanent resident admissions below 1% of Canada’s population annually beyond 2027, while continuing to attract highly skilled workers.

It also plans to reduce the proportion of temporary residents to 5% of the population by the end of 2026.

Temporary resident targets have been set at 673,650 for 2025, with provisional targets of 516,600 for 2026 and 543,600 for 2027.

2026 express entry categories

Canada is seeking top talent, including:

Medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience

Workers with French-language proficiency

Healthcare and social services professionals

Tradespeople

Educators

Professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations

Transport professionals

Pilots, aircraft mechanics and inspectors

Highly skilled foreign military applicants recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces for key roles such as military doctors, nurses and pilots

IRCC said the newly introduced categories are intended to provide clearer pathways to permanent residence for top international talent.

Diab, the immigration minister, said the government is focused on attracting and retaining top global talent.

She added that the new Express Entry measures would strengthen Canada’s economic capacity “through targeted measures for medical doctors, graduate students and researchers, as well as the Canada Defence Industrial Strategy.”

"We’re not waiting for the right people to find us. We’re going out into the world to recruit the people our country needs, connect them with Canadian employers, and highlight why Canada is the best place in the world to build their careers and lives.

Employers can plan, hire and invest with confidence, with an Express Entry program that functions effectively for them."

