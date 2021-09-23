Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown is ready to quit bachelorhood for good and he is all excited about it

The young man teased that he was looking for who to dance with a few days ago and has now found one who has agreed to dance with him forever

Craze Clown also unveiled the official hashtag for their wedding and fans have trooped to his page with lovely words for the about-to-wed couple

Foremost Nigerian skits maker, Craze Clown is anticipating the prospects of being a married man and has shared the good news with his fans.

Comedian Craze Clown and fiancé. Credit: @Crazeclown

Source: Instagram

He posted just days ago that he was looking for who will dance with him and many of his fans couldn't decode what he meant.

Well, looks like he was trying to tell his fans that he has finally decided to walk down with the woman of his life with whom he already has a child.

The comedian shared beautiful loved up photos on his verified Instagram page and announced that he has found someone to dance with.

"I Found somebody to Dance with, It’s time to DANCE baby @jojowigs."

The beautiful bedroom themed photos came out so good and his fans can't wait for Daddy Ade to finally walk down the aisle with his woman.

Check out the post below:

Fans reaction

The lovebirds have received tons of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues as they look forward to the wedding day.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Chuey.chu:

"Ayyyyeeee!!! I'm inviting myself."

Prettymikeoflagos:

"We move."

sirbalocomedy_:

"I am 101 percent prepared."

Zoroswagbag:

"You guys SAT at the last slide , I am happy."

Chinkotiger:

"Congratulations we turn up o."

Kateringolol:

"I love you to dead faint."

Michelleuanseru:

"Love is beautiful."

Mister__boffy:

"My broda!!! Big Congratulations to you and jojo"

Therealfemi:

"Is the Dance a wedding?"

Minasanosi:

"This decor gives me ZEN."

Donjazzy:

"We go love too oooo."

Comedian Craze Clown and fiancée welcome first child

Legit.ng reported last year that the comedian welcomed his first child with his fiancee.

Craze Clown made the announcement after informing his fans about the pregnancy just a few days earlier before the child's arrival.

The proud father termed the new baby girl as his best Christmas gift ever.

Source: Legit