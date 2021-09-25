Popular Nigerian singer, Slimcase has joined the list of celebrities who have bought expensive rides this year

The entertainer recently took to his Instagram page with photos of himself posing with his new luxury car

A video of the singer showing off the car to his friends and popping champagne has also surfaced on social media

Singer, Slimcase has joined the list of Nigerian celebries who have splurged millions on new cars in 2021.

The musician on his verified Instagram page, shared photos of black the car and he struck several poses with it.

Slimcase poses with his 2021 Venza Photo credit: @iam_slimcase

Just like many, Slimcase gave glory to God with his simple caption on the post.

"On God."

See the post below:

Another video sighted online showed the moment the singer drove the car into a compound where his friends were already waiting for him.

They hailed him endlessly as he proudly showed off the new whip before accepting a bottle of champagne.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Congratulatory messages and opinions rolled in for the singer, read some of the comments sighted below:

richie.richie127:

"Updated IOS oo."

_djfizzy:

"Congratulations Ijoba lamba."

sauceprince1:

"Very beautiful baby. Congratulations on your new born baby Slim Case. Ours will come soon. Amen."

ngwa13:

"At least one person who didn't bow to BENZ pressure!"

lizclothings:

"Congratulations to him."

sojioguns:

"...and next year a new one is out.... It's just a car bro."

teenotch:

"I like the guy sha, 1 man mopol werey wey focus on himself alone no time for distractions. Congrats."

official_wendy__:

"Who deyyyyyyyyy?? So this guy get money like this?"

