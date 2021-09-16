When most cNigerian celebrities put together millions of naira, they either decide to splurge on a car or a huge house

Nigerian singer signed to Zlatan's label, Jamo Pyper recently got himself a new car and he made sure to have it customized

While some people congratulated the singer, other s could not help but wonder where he got the money for the car from

Nigerian singer, Jamo Pyper has got people talking on social media after he acquired a new car worth millions of naira.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer shared congratulatory posts from his friends and colleagues in the industry.

Jamo Pyper customizes new car

Source: Instagram

Pyper is signed to Zlatan's record label and his boss also congratulated him on his Instagram story.

The video sighted online showed the interior of the red car with the singer's name embedded on the head rest of the car seat.

Friends of the singer could be seen in the video as well, as the voice behind the camera hailed him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

vovel.x:

"See as that one dey jam door. E wan spoil am?"

ogajune11:

"Congratulations."

jerryjags:

"Yahoo boys everywhere, using music as defence."

bad_girl_temmyy:

"Where una Dey see this money?"

nnannarohyalty:

"Congratulations, more wins."

h.o.n.e.y_b_e_e__:

"Even musicians we don’t know are buying multi million naira cars."

asherbee_:

"Make una cut soap for us na."

ollatokunbogram:

"Congratulations man."

nicely_wear:

"Na me and 2 people remain to buy car oo."

Jamo Pyper's mum hails him

Nigerian singer Jamopyper took to his social media page to share a message he received from his mother.

He shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his mum and showed how she hailed him over his music career.

After greeting him, the singer's mum said she recently watched his performance at the Headies Award on TV and she almost shed a tear when she saw that Wizkid stood up and clapped for him.

The proud mother stated that she never knew that a day like that would come. She then showered prayers on him that he would continue to grow higher.

Source: Legit