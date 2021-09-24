Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari spoke on the political issue currently rocking the West Africa region

Buhari warned that the democratic gains of the past decades in West Africa are now being eroded due to negative trends

The president gave the warning on Friday, September 24, while speaking at the general debate of the 76th UN General Assembly

New York - President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep concern over the current political situation in West Africa amid recent coups in Mali and Guinea.

The Nigerian leader on Friday, September 24, stated that the recent trend of unconstitutional takeover of power by some elected leaders must not be tolerated by the international community.

President Buhari has reacted to the unconstitutional takeover of power in African countries. Photo credit: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Buhari who made the disclosure while addressing world leaders at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York warned that democracy was being eroded.

The president in a statement shared on Facebook by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the current issues are due to negative trends.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He affirmed Nigeria’s full support to efforts by ECOWAS, AU and the United Nations to address this growing challenge.

Buharu reiterated that as leaders it is important to adhere to the constitutional provisions of indivuals countries, particularly on term limits.

President Buhari heads to New York for UNGA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari departed Abuja on Sunday, September 19, for New York, United States of America.

The president would participate in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

Adesina in a press statement on Saturday, September 18, said the president would address the Assembly during the General Debates on Friday, September 24, when he will speak on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

Photos emerge as Buhari meets WTO DG, Okonjo-Iweala in New York

Meanwhile, Buhari met with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization in New York.

The photos were shared by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, September 20.

According to him, the meeting between the duo took place on Monday, September 20, while the Nigerian leader is in US for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

Source: Legit.ng