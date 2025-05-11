An Air Peace aircraft reportedly collided with a large antelope on 10 May, decimating the animal and leaving the plane AOG (aircraft on ground)

On 10 May, an Air Peace aircraft collided with a large antelope, resulting in the unfortunate demise of the animal and rendering the plane AOG (aircraft on ground).

Following the unexpected collision, engineers swiftly moved in to evaluate the extent of the damage and commence necessary repairs to restore the aircraft to operational status.

Air Peace Aircraft Allegedly Collides with Large Antelope. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Guardian, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, disclosed the incident, adding that it may have impacted Air Peace’s flight schedules.

Passengers’ frustration over flight disruptions

Achimugu noted that waiting passengers would naturally be infuriated by such unexpected delays. He took to X to illustrate how such incidents highlight disruptions beyond an airline’s control.

Airlines still owe passengers proper care

In his statement, Achimugu emphasised that the explanation was intended to provide context, not to absolve airlines of their responsibilities.

“Incidents like this are literal illustrations of the disruptions not caused by the airlines (domestic or international),” he wrote on X.

“This explainer is for illustration purpose, not to excuse airlines when they fail to do their duties to passengers.

“Even with situations like this, the airline still owes its passengers the information, refund, and other forms of care they are entitled to, and can still be sanctioned if they fail to provide same.”

Airport location remains unknown

While confirming the event, Achimugu did not specify the airport where the collision occurred, leaving details of the incident’s location unclear.

This development has raised concerns about wildlife hazards near airport runways and their potential impact on aviation safety.

About Airpeace

Air Peace is a private Nigerian airline founded in 2013, headquartered in Ikeja, Lagos State. It is the largest airline in Nigeria and West Africa, offering passenger and charter services across major Nigerian cities, West African destinations, and the Middle East.

The airline was established by Nigerian businessman Allen Onyema with the goal of creating economic opportunities for Nigerian youth.

Over the years, Air Peace has expanded its fleet and routes, including international flights to destinations such as Ghana, South Africa, and the UAE.

NCAA sends important message to Air Peace

Legit.ng earlier reported that in response to a recent surge in passenger complaints about unprofessional behaviour and the general inefficiency of the airline's operations, Chris Najomo, Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has ordered Air Peace to improve its domestic flight operations.

In an NCAA statement posted on X (previously Twitter) on Friday, Najomo suggested that the airline reduce its operations to the number of aircraft it currently has in order to lessen the crisis.

“The DGCA, Capt. Chris Najomo has directed Air Peace to immediately improve its domestic operations owing to complaints of chronic flight delays and cancellations by the travelling public,” the statement said.

Source: Legit.ng