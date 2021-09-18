The presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would leave Nigeria on Sunday, September 19, for New York

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media, said Buhari would participate in the 76th session of the United Nations

Adesina noted that the president would also hold bilateral meetings with a number of other leaders of delegations

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari would depart Abuja on Sunday, September 19, for New York, United States of America.

Legit.ng reports that the president would participate in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

President Muhammadu Buhari is heading to New York for UNGA on Sunday, September 19. Credit: Femi Adesina.

The session would open on Tuesday, September 14.

The theme for this year’s UNGA is, “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalize the United Nations.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Femi Adesina, a special adviser to the president on media and publicity, in a press statement on Saturday, September 18, said the president would address the Assembly during the General Debates on Friday, September 24 when he will speak on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

He said:

“In the course of the Assembly, the Nigerian leader and members of the delegation will partake in other significant meetings such as; The High Level Meeting to Commemorate The Twentieth Anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action on the theme “Reparations, Racial Justice and Equality for People of African Descent.”

“The delegation will also participate in Food Systems Summit; High Level Dialogue on Energy; and The High Level Plenary Meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Adesina also noted that the president would also hold bilateral meetings with a number of other leaders of delegations and heads of international development organisations.

The presidential aide noted:

“He will be accompanied to New York by minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; attorney-general and minister of justice Abubakar Malami (SAN); and minister of state for environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

“Also on the President’s delegation are, National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd); director-general, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the senior special assistant to the president on SDGs, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire."

He said President Buhari is expected back in the country on Sunday, September 26.

Nigerians gather to support President Buhari in the United Kingdom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, April 5, gathered in front of the Nigerian House in London to show solidarity for the Nigerian leader.

It was reported that the presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu after and described them as 'patriotic Nigerians'.

The gathering is a counter to a similar gathering organized by Reno Omokri, an outspoken critic of the Buhari administration.

Source: Legit.ng