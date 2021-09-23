Nini's sudden reappearance to the Big Brother house has left her colleagues stunned, they demanded to know where exactly she was

Nini who wasn't precise about where she was told them she was in the blue room while they were looking for her and also spent some time in the toilet

Other housemates were not convinced about her said locations because they had searched virtually everywhere in the house

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemates were all surprised when one of their colleagues, Nini went missing from the house.

They got so worried and searched almost everywhere in the house trying to find her. It got so worrying for her close pal and lover boy, Saga, who was teary as the search continued.

At one point, Biggie even summoned Nini to the diary room for her session, throwing the housemates into more confusion.

When Nini rejoined them after 24 hours, the housemates questioned the young lady about her whereabouts and she couldn't give them a precise answer.

She told her fellow housemates:

"You people giving conspiracy theory up and down. I was on Saga's bed when Big brother called me I was in the toilet you people were checking everywhere even the executive lounge."

Housemates were not convinced with her said whereabouts as they all suspected something was wrong somewhere.

Nini had been kept in a secret room away from her colleagues to complete a secret task given to her by Biggie.

Fans reaction

Some fans have reacted to the video and Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Rosyabii:

"Whitemoney and Liqurose is not buying this."

Stanbaba1:

"The wise ones are laughing Pere even said bad ACTING. LORD P @pereegbiofficial you are real boss."

Comichabitat:

"I missed Maria. She would have delivered this task perfectly."

Pere nabs Nini as she sneaks back into the house

BBNaija housemate, Nini reappeared 24 hours after leaving her fellow housemates worried by going missing from the house.

Nini sneaked back into the house at midnight after completing a secret task given to her by Big Brother. She came in through the secret door and quietly walked in when other housemates were deep asleep.

Pere who was determined to unravel the misery behind her sudden disappearance was wide awake when she was trying to sneak back into the house. He saw her come back in and also informed Saga about her reappearance.

