Upon Biggie’s instruction, Nini sneaked back into the house when she thought the other housemates were fast asleep

Another housemate, Pere, however stayed awake and nabbed Nini as soon as she returned to the house, he also alerted Saga

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Nini, has now returned to the Big Brother house after being away for 24 hours while carrying out a secret task given to her.

At around midnight, Nini returned to the main house through a secret door and quietly sneaked in when she thought the housemates were fast asleep.

However, Pere who was already determined to unravel the mystery of Nini’s disappearance stayed awake to keep watch.

Pere’s vigilante move proved to be rewarding after he was able to know the moment Nini stepped back into the house.

The 36-year-old general, as he is sometimes called, woke up Saga and made it known to him that Nini was now back in the house.

The two men then went into the room and walked to Nini’s bed where she had already covered herself with a duvet.

Nini however continued to act ignorant and did not give into the housemate’s curiosity by revealing where she had been.

In another video, Pere was seen telling Saga that he was very prepared to make sense of the whole situation regarding Nini’s disappearance.

In his words:

“Today na today, anything wey want happen, I wan see am.”

Social media users react

Apparently, not only Pere stayed awake to catch Nini returning to the Big Brother house. Many fans of the show also stayed glued to their TV screens and were impressed that Pere was able to know when she returned.

Read some of their comments below:

Call_me_bernard:

“I now like Pere... He has my vote already.”

Wearr_nora:

“It’s saga own for me.In his voice “I knew big brother was playing a prank,so I wasn’t bothered”yen yen yen So why was he crying? lol.”

Dushiegags:

“I can't believe I dey do vigil on top Biggie. If na to wake up and pray now! Father Lord Forgive Me .”

Annemarieonche:

“Pere was well trained in the military.”

Tgworld.ng:

“Pere has been saying it since that it is a prank and they refused to listen now he has caught biggy red handed .”

Akambisa:

“ biggie can play others but for Detective Pere not at all, biggie 5 Pere 100 .”

Saga in tears after Nini disappears

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija housemate, Saga fell for Biggie's prank when his lover Nini was missing in the house.

The housemate burst into tears and couldn't sleep on his bed as the search for Nini heated up.

He took the protest to Biggie by sleeping at the entrance of the Diary room demanding Nini's whereabouts. Fans have called him out for being too obsessed with Nini.

