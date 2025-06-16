Iranian missile strike damaged the US embassy in Tel Aviv and residential areas, escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, with both sides exchanging missile attacks

Explosions rocked Haifa, resulting in civilian casualties, while Israel retaliated with airstrikes on Iran's vital oil and gas infrastructure, raising concerns about global oil markets

Israel's Defence Minister warned Tehran, escalating tensions further, as global leaders call for a ceasefire and diplomatic talks to avoid worsening the crisis

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated dramatically as Iranian missiles have struck the heart of Tel Aviv, damaging the US embassy and residential areas.

This attack has brought the already volatile conflict between Israel and Iran to new heights, with both sides exchanging devastating missile and airstrikes.

Iran may now face a new enemy, with the United States expressing concern over missile strikes on its embassy in Tel Aviv. Photo credit: Anadolu/ Chip Somadevella

Source: Getty Images

US embassy in Tel Aviv suffers damage from Iranian missile strike

The US embassy in Tel Aviv has been damaged after Iranian missiles hit a residential area of the city.

Ambassador Mike Huckabee confirmed that several nearby buildings were destroyed in the strike, which shattered windows of hotels and residential homes within a few hundred metres of the embassy’s branch.

Although there were no casualties among embassy staff, Huckabee announced that the embassy would remain closed for the time being, citing safety concerns.

“The embassy’s physical damage is minor, but the attack on Israeli civilians is deeply concerning. We are grateful that our staff are safe, but we are monitoring the situation closely," Huckabee said in a statement.

Overnight explosions rock Israel's port city of Haifa

In the midst of growing tensions, explosions rocked the Israeli port city of Haifa as both Iran and Israel continue to target one another with missile strikes.

The attacks have resulted in widespread devastation, with buildings destroyed and several civilian casualties.

Rescue teams have been combing through the rubble of residential areas, aided by sniffer dogs and heavy equipment, to find survivors.

At least eight people were confirmed dead following the overnight explosions, with Israeli authorities vowing to continue operations to neutralise the missile threat.

“We are focused on locating survivors and preventing further loss of life,” an Israeli army spokesperson said.

Iran suffers significant damage from Israeli strikes on oil and gas sector

The escalating conflict has seen Israel retaliate with significant airstrikes against Iranian targets, including the country's vital oil and gas infrastructure.

In Tehran, large plumes of smoke were seen rising into the sky as a blaze erupted at a fuel depot following an Israeli airstrike, Fox News reported.

The attack on Iran's energy sector raises the stakes not only for the ongoing war but also for global oil markets and the Iranian economy.

The conflict is increasingly being viewed as a test of global economic stability, with oil prices already under pressure due to rising geopolitical tensions.

“The destruction of key infrastructure in Iran will affect both its economy and energy exports, intensifying the global ramifications,” said a senior analyst at the International Energy Agency.

Israel’s defence minister warns Tehran: ‘Tehran will pay the price’

Iran could have gained a new adversary as the United States reacted strongly to missile strikes on its embassy in Tel Aviv. Photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA

Source: Getty Images

In response to the Iranian missile strike, Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, issued a stern warning to Tehran, Independent reported.

“The residents of Tehran will pay the price and soon,” Katz declared on Monday, June 16.

His comments signal Israel's intent to continue its strikes against key Iranian targets, including military installations and infrastructure critical to Iran's military capabilities.

“The aggression from Iran is not going unnoticed, and we will take all necessary measures to ensure Israel’s security,” Katz added.

The statement further escalated the rhetoric, suggesting that both nations are on the brink of an all-out conflict.

Global consequences and calls for de-escalation

As the conflict intensifies, global leaders have expressed concern over the widening war and its potential impact on international peace and security.

The US has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomatic dialogue to prevent further casualties.

“The violence must stop. We urge both Iran and Israel to cease their attacks and engage in meaningful negotiations to de-escalate this crisis,” said a senior US State Department official.

However, with both sides continuing to launch retaliatory strikes, the outlook remains grim for the Middle East region and the global economy.

Trump rejects move to kill Iranian Supreme Leader

Previously, Legit.ng reported that in a recent development, President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, despite Israel’s reported opportunity to carry out the attack.

U.S. officials confirmed the decision, highlighting the ongoing tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and the broader Middle Eastern conflict.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng