Air India, established in 1932, has been central to Indian aviation, but its history is marked by several devastating disasters.

Recall that recently a London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, India, leaving 241 dead and one confirmed survivor, according to officials.

Over the years, since 1932, Air India has been linked to around 10 tragic crashes that claimed numerous lives. Photo credit: NurPhoto

1. Air India flight 171 crash

Date: June 12, 2025

Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Aircraft: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Fatalities: 241 of 242 on board

Details: On its way to London, Air India flight 171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, crashing into a medical college hostel and causing an explosion.

A sole survivor was reported, with fatalities also on the ground. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

2. Air India Express flight 1344 crash

Date: August 7, 2020

Location: Kozhikode, Kerala, India

Aircraft: Boeing 737-800

Fatalities: 21 of 190 on board

Details: In heavy rains, the flight skidded off the wet runway and plunged into a valley. The plane broke apart, and the crash killed 21 passengers, including the two pilots.

3. Air India Express flight 812 crash

Date: May 22, 2010

Location: Mangalore, Karnataka, India

Aircraft: Boeing 737-800

Fatalities: 158 of 166 on board

Details: The plane overshot the runway in Mangalore, caught fire, and fell into a gorge. Eight passengers survived, while the rest died due to the crash and subsequent fire, as reported by Britannica.

4. Air India flight 182 (Emperor Kanishka) bombing

From 1932, Air India has faced nearly 10 major crashes, leading to the loss of many lives over the decades. Photo credit: Bloomberg

Date: June 23, 1985

Location: Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Ireland

Aircraft: Boeing 747-237B

Fatalities: 329 (all on board)

Details: A bomb explosion in mid-air brought down the flight from Montreal to Bombay. The bombing, attributed to Sikh extremists, remains the deadliest in Air India’s history.

5. Air India flight 403 (Gauri Shankar) crash

Date: June 21, 1982

Location: Bombay, India

Aircraft: Boeing 707

Fatalities: 17 of 111 on board

Details: The plane flew into poor weather and bounced off the runway, splitting into three parts. A severe storm and pilot error contributed to the crash.

6. Air India flight 224 (Kamet) hijacking

Date: November 25, 1981

Location: Mahé Island, Seychelles

Aircraft: Boeing 707

Fatalities: None

Details: The flight was hijacked by armed militants who demanded to be flown to Durban, South Africa. After negotiations, the hijackers surrendered, and all hostages were freed.

7. Air India flight 855 (Emperor Ashoka) crash

Date: January 1, 1978

Location: Arabian Sea, near Bombay, India

Aircraft: Boeing 747

Fatalities: 213 (all on board)

Details: The aircraft crashed into the Arabian Sea shortly after takeoff, due to a flight path error caused by instrumentation failure, leaving no survivors.

8. Air India flight 101 (Kanchenjunga) crash

Date: January 24, 1966

Location: Mont Blanc, France

Aircraft: Boeing 707

Fatalities: 117 (all on board)

Details: The flight crashed into Mont Blanc while descending towards Geneva. The crash killed 106 passengers and 11 crew members, including physicist Homi Bhabha, Oneindia recording

9. Air India flight 300 (Kashmir Princess) bombing

Date: April 11, 1955

Location: South China Sea, near Natuna Islands, Indonesia

Aircraft: Lockheed L-749A Constellation

Fatalities: 16 of 19 on board

Details: The flight was targeted by a bomb while en route to Jakarta. Premier Zhou Enlai, who had been the target, had cancelled his participation, and only three crew members survived.

10. Air India flight 245 (Malabar Princess) crash

Date: November 3, 1950

Location: Mont Blanc, France

Aircraft: Lockheed L-749 Constellation

Fatalities: 48 (all on board)

Details: The plane crashed into Mont Blanc while descending into Geneva. All 48 passengers and crew were killed in the stormy weather.

11. 1947 Korangi Creek crash

Date: December 27, 1947

Location: Near Karachi, Pakistan

Aircraft: Douglas C-48C (DC-3)

Fatalities: 23 (all on board)

Details: The first recorded crash of an Air India flight, this accident occurred shortly after takeoff due to instrument failure and poor visibility, killing all passengers and crew.

