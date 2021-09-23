Ahead of 2023, the zoning committee set up by the opposition PDP has reportedly recommended the southwest for the party's chairmanship seat

The zoning committee also allegedly recommended the northern region for the position of secretary

It was gathered that the southwest had not produced the chairman of the opposition party since its inception

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's lead opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may zone its national chairmanship position to the southwest, a report by The Punch has stated.

The newspaper stated that the recommendation to zone the position to the southwest was contained in a leaked working document prepared by the party’s National Convention Committee on zoning.

The PDP's committee on zoning has allegedly recommended that the national chairmanship seat of the opposition party be allotted to the southwest. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

The committee allegedly recommended the position of secretary for the north.

Legit.ng gathers that the committee chaired by the Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, will meet on Thursday, September 23.

According to the document, the main consideration is that the southwest zone has not produced the party’s national chairman since inception.

Members of the committee allegedly considered the past distribution pattern of the geopolitical zones that produced chairmen and concluded that the southwest deserved to get the top slot.

