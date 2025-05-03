Nigerians may lose access to their Facebook and Instagram accounts as Meta considers suspending its operations in Nigeria

The move follows a fine of over $290 million imposed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)

Efforts to overturn the fine through the courts were unsuccessful, as the government insists on payment

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has issued a warning that it may suspend its services in Nigeria.

The tech giant said its decision is due to what it described as unrealistic" regulatory demands imposed by the Nigerian government.

This announcement follows a series of fines totalling over $290 million (£218 million) imposed on the tech giant in 2024 by three Nigerian oversight agencies, along with subsequent court orders for payment.

Despite its efforts, Meta failed to overturn these sanctions in the Federal High Court in Abuja.

. The court has granted Meta until the end of June 2025 to settle the fines.

Breakdown of fines on Meta by Nigeria

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) imposed a huge fine of $220 million for alleged anti-competitive practices, while the advertising regulator fined Meta $37.5 million for running unapproved advertisements.

Additionally, the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) imposed a fine of $32.8 million for alleged violations of data privacy laws.

In court filings reviewed by The BBC, Meta expressed concerns over these penalties and the regulatory environment in Nigeria.

Why does Meta want to suspend operations in Nigeria?

Meta's primary contention lies with the NDPC, particularly regarding what it perceives as a misinterpretation of Nigeria's data protection framework, BusinessDay reports.

One of the contentious demands includes requiring Meta to seek prior approval before transferring any personal data out of Nigeria, a condition the company deems impractical.

Additionally, the NDPC has mandated Meta to display an icon linking users to educational content on data privacy risks, developed in collaboration with government-approved entities.

Facebook remains Nigeria’s most widely used social media platform, integral to daily communication, news dissemination, and small online businesses.

The potential suspension of Facebook, Instagram and possible WhatsApp services could have significant implications for millions of users in the country.

The fate of Meta's services in Nigeria hinges on the company's response to these regulatory challenges as the deadline approaches at the end of June.

