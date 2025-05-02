The FCT minister's political camp has reacted to the sack of 27 political appointees by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State

Governor Diri sacked 27 of his political appointees over alleged premature politicking ahead of the 2027 election

The PDP Publicity Secretary, Derri Alasuote Wright, described Diri's action as an "alarming demonstration of intolerance and high-handedness"

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has been lambasted for sacking 27 political appointees for alleged premature politicking.

The appointees Governor sacked include senior special assistants, special assistants, and grassroots mobilisers.

Nyesom Wike's camp accuses Governor Douye Diri of high-handedness and intolerance. Photo credit: Governor Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike's political camp alleged that the Diri’s appointees were fired for allegedly participating in a recent solidarity rally organised in support of President Bola Tinubu and Wike.

As reported by The Punch, the NEW Associates, a grassroots political movement linked to Wike.

Governor Diri had warned his appointees against engaging in political activities ahead of the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) guidelines for the 2027 general elections.

“I advise all of us to refrain from politicking and wait for INEC’s guidelines, particularly for political appointees. If you want to heat up the polity, please resign,”

“Going forward, any political appointee that goes on air to talk about 2027 politics will be sacked.”

Living up to his threat, Deputy Chief of Staff, Irorodiame Komonibo, announced the termination of 27 appointments in a letter dated April 23, 2025.

Reacting to the sack, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Derri Alasuote Wright, accused Diri of high-handedness and intolerance.

Wright said that the affected appointees were loyal PDP members who contributed to Diri’s victory in the last governorship election.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

“The sacked aides committed no known offence other than identifying with the NEW Associates political group,”

“This unjust action is an alarming demonstration of intolerance and high-handedness that undermines the democratic values we hold dear.”

Wright said Governor Diri’s decision to sack his appointees has sent a chilling message to political actors and citizens.

He added that the sack has discouraged grassroots engagement and free association—principles he said are fundamental to democracy.

The PDP called on Governor Diri to reverse the dismissals and embrace a more inclusive and tolerant leadership style.

Court ruled on the pro-Wike rally

Recall that the Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the state capital, earlier ordered a restraint on the planned mega rally in honour of the minister pending the hearing and determination of the Motion in Notice.

It was learnt that the proposed rally for the minister was scheduled to be held in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa, on Saturday, April 12.

Gunshots rock Pro-Wike's rally venue in Bayelsa.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pro-Nyesom Wike's rally in Bayelsa state was reportedly disrupted by gunshots from the bush on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The rally, which was organised in honour of the FCT minister in Bayelsa, was championed by NEW Associates in Bayelsa.

George Turnah, the group coordinator and PDP chieftain, had earlier faced legal threats aimed at stopping the rally from coming up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng