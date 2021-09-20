Babangida Aliyu, a former governor of Niger state, has been relieved of his position as a member of the PDP BoT member

The leadership of the party in the state has, however, named the wife late former governor Abdulkadir Kure as Aliyu's replacement

Minna, Niger - A former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu, has been sacked as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) representing the northcentral zone.

The Punch reports that the state chapter of the PDP has nominated Senator Zaynab Kure as Aliyu's replacement.

Legit.ng gathered that this was coming barely a month after Tanko Beji emerged victorious as state chairman of the party.

The zonal secretary of the party in the north-central zone, Maurice Tsav, made this known in a congratulatory message dated Tuesday, September 14.

According to the report, the party said the wife of late Governor Abdulkadir Kure earned the nomination because of her motherly love.

The letter titled, Congrats to an invaluable Mother on your PDP - BoT nomination.

Tsav said:

“We are most excited with the choice of your membership of the PDP- BOT, and the trust the party has reposed in you.

“I write on behalf of the chairman, Hon. Theophilus Dakas Sham, the leadership and teeming members of the PDP north-central zone to wholeheartedly felicitate with you on your worthy nomination and subsequent endorsement as member of the PDP-BoT representing the north central zone.”

By this nomination, Kure replaces Aliyu who had occupied the position for several years.

The letter further stated:

“Surely, this new assignment will provide another platform for you to extend your tentacles of motherly love we have always identified with you in the party.

“Your motherly love and disposition informed the unanimous nomination and overwhelmingly endorsement into membership of the PDP-BOT by the Zonal caucus meeting held on September 8th, 2021 in Abuja. We are confident that you will make us proud in the BOT.”

