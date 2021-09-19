The alleged injustice meted to the southwest zone at the 2017 PDP national convention is about to be addressed

Stakeholders from the southwest zone are already cautioning against a repeat of such scenario, and the party seems to agree with them

Amid this caution, the southwest PDP chieftains have to now choose between the national chairmanship position and the vice-presidential slot in 2023

FCT, Abuja - A report by The Guardian newspaper indicates that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) southwest stakeholders are torn between whether to settle for the national chairmanship position or a vice-presidential ticket.

This is as the countdown to the October 2021 national convention for the election of new members of the National Working Committee (NWC) continues.

PDP chieftains will vote their preferred officials in the forthcoming national convention scheduled for October. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

According to the report, ahead of the convention, indications are rife that the party might zone its presidential ticket to the north while conceding the national chairmanship slot to the south.

But sources within the party also hinted that the PDP might also micro-zone the position of the national chairman to the southwest for strategic reasons, while the vice presidential slot may be taken to the southeast.

Intrigues within the southwest further suggest that the party may eventually concede the position of national chairman to the region as a way of placating the region for the perceived injustice in the December 2017 national convention.

Battle for control of PDP begins

Meanwhile, a recent report by a national newspaper indicates that a battle for the control of the PDP is in the offing.

According to the report, the battle is between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Oyo state governor, Rotimi Makinde teaming up, Rivers state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on one side, and former governors and ex-ministers on another side.

Wike is said to have thrown his weight behind the deputy vice-chairman of the party in the south-south, Chief Dan Orbih, while Atiku and Makinde are behind the chairmanship aspiration of the former governorship candidate of the party in Ondo state, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

PDP governors slam Umahi

In a related development, governors elected on the platform of PDP have accused their Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi of acting as a mole when he was in the party.

According to them, Umahi sabotaged the party during the 2019 general elections as one of its major leaders in the southeast zone.

The state leaders in a statement alleged that the Ebonyi governor worked for the APC to deliver 25 percent to the ruling party.

