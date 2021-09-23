Big Brother Naija housemate, Saga has finally explained to Pere why he took Nini's disappearance really hard

He disclosed that he does not like the trigger and memories the prank Biggie pulled on them stirred

Pere and Saga still tried to unravel Nini's disappearance as they searched through her bag and concluded that Cross and Liquorose were in on the act

Saga's reaction to Nini's disappearance from the house stirred a lot of reactions on social media as most people did not understand why he took it so hard.

In a conversation with Pere who nabbed Nini when she returned, Saga disclosed that the prank triggered a bad memory for him.

Saga told Pere Nini's disappearance triggered him. Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@pereegbioofficial

Source: Instagram

I don't like this trigger

Saga explained that Nini's sudden absence reminded him of when he lost his mum and it felt like death.

He continued by complaining that he didn't like what Biggie did because it hit him deep and he needs to see a psychologist.

Saga also noted that he thought he had caused Nini to have a meltdown because he expressed himself.

Watch the video below:

In another clip, the relentless duo decided to go through Nini's bag to see what she packed which further confirmed their suspicion that it was a planned work.

Saga noted that he kept to himself, though he noticed that the particular bag Nini carried had disappeared with her.

Watch the video below:

Pere, who had been playing detective since Nini's secret task, disclosed to Saga that he is sure Liquorose and Cross knew about her disappearance.

According to him, they hid her in the Head of House lounge.

Nigerians react

rubyreshaa:

"It felt like death in big brother’s house??? what a dumbass."

havilahglow:

"Saga you are right, you need a psychiatrist."

stans.mith88:

"Detective Pere. His military training is telling on him."

____maythelordbywithyou:

"Why are they going through her things? Shey she don return, so why still do all this thing?"

iam_chrisemmanuel:

"Pere doesn't trust anybody."

olayinka_the_brand:

"Confusing their confusion!"

Cross in disbelief as Nini shows up

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Nini returned to the Big Brother house after 24 hours of carrying out a secret task given to her.

Cross, who was probably asleep when she snuck back in could not hold himself as he screamed like he saw a ghost on sighting Nini in the dressing area.

As Nini asked what happened, he moved closer to her and hugged her to be sure that she was real, he also kept checking her out.

